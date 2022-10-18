North Montco Technical Career Center to Benefit from Upcoming Tastings Event

Taste of the Indian Valley is Oct. 25; tickets are available online. Image via iStock.

Restaurants, wineries, and breweries from Montgomery County’s Indian Valley — which includes the communities of Franconia, Salford, Upper and Lower Salford, Souderton, and Telford — will present food and beverage specialties at the Oct. 25 the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce tastings event.

Tastes of the Indian Valley will be held from 5–7:30 PM at the Franconia Heritage Banquet and Conference Center in Souderton. Tickets are $30.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit North Montco Educational Foundation, a nonprofit that encourages innovation and teaching excellence by funding opportunities for new initiatives.

The foundation will provide financial support to help the North Montco Technical Career Center (NMTCC) respond to emerging educational needs, as well as develop long-term relationships between the community, industry, and the school.

In addition to inviting the public, the NMTCC gratefully acknowledges the evening’s sponsors, including:

IT Landes

Harleysville Bank

Nyco Corporation

Telford Veterinary Hospital

Quakertown National Bank