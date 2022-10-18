ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 35

Justme
5d ago

So sad....this is becoming the norm. People are absoutely crazy!!

Reply
19
Dutchufo
5d ago

He knew the person that did that to him we will find out soon..smh..

Reply
17
Daniel Cockerspanial
5d ago

RIP 🙏. whatever transpired, you didn't deserve that

Reply
27
 

Shore News Network

35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 arrest made in connection to west Baltimore robbery that ended in homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be connected to a robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot. Police say, detectives, arrested 30-year-old Lundyne Oldes in the 3800 block of Chatham Road on October 4 and later arrested 25-year-old Devon Pailin on the 8900 block of Kelso Drive on October 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Middle River area. Damian Gerety, Jr. is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens killed, one critically injured, in Anne Arundel County crash

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — An early morning crash in Anne Arundel County left two teenagers dead and a third in critical condition, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigators say that officers were called to the 4600 block of Mountain Road at about 1:30 a.m. on October 23 for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash

PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
PASADENA, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg

A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 stabbed in downtown Frederick taken to hospitals

FREDERICK, Md. — Three people were stabbed overnight in downtown Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Market Street, where three people were stabbed. Police said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found in car shot in arm in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore this afternoon. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenspring Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. on October 21. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot in the arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Private security guard shoots suspected Harbor East shoplifter in face

BALTIMORE -- Police surrounded the Harbor East CVS store at Fleet and Exeter streets just after 9 am Friday when a security guard reportedly shot a shoplifter in the face during a confrontation. Baltimore police told WJZ the guard confronted a suspect trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise when the man pulled out a syringe and tried to stab him with it. The guard then reached for his weapon and opened fire. A CVS representative told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the armed guard did not work for CVS as an employee or contractor and instead worked private security for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash

PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
PASADENA, MD

