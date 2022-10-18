BALTIMORE -- Police surrounded the Harbor East CVS store at Fleet and Exeter streets just after 9 am Friday when a security guard reportedly shot a shoplifter in the face during a confrontation. Baltimore police told WJZ the guard confronted a suspect trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise when the man pulled out a syringe and tried to stab him with it. The guard then reached for his weapon and opened fire. A CVS representative told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the armed guard did not work for CVS as an employee or contractor and instead worked private security for the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO