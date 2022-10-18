ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman on city issues

Fox 45 News interviewed Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer to get his take on how DPW's handling of the E. Coli crisis and if there should be change in leadership at DPW. We asked why the safe streets hearing was cut too short. And should enact term limits in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore visits Morgan in HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, visited Morgan State University on Thursday to discuss his campaign and pressing issues for Morgan students. “I think it’s important to be able to have a conversation with Morgan students about the importance of HBCU in our state’s future,” said Moore.
BALTIMORE, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Faith Leach draws on personal experience in addressing children of incarcerated parents

BALTIMORE -- At any given moment, there are about 20,000 young people in Baltimore City with at least one parent who is incarcerated, according to city officials. City leaders say those are low estimates."We can imagine that there might be even larger numbers," said Faith Leach, Baltimore's Deputy Mayor of the Equity, Health and Human Services. "When we start to go further into the family, aunts and uncles or even siblings, we know those numbers increased dramatically.The deputy mayor is working with non-governmental groups to tackle an issue that's pervasive but that many people in society may not think about...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Situation with 'subject in crisis' in Towson has been 'resolved,' say police

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police announced on Twitter that the situation along Providence Road has been "resolved." Baltimore County Police say they are sending their Crisis Negotiation Team and their Tactical Team to the 800 block of Providence Road. The department said on Twitter that it...
TOWSON, MD
wypr.org

bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050

A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE

