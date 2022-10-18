Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman on city issues
Fox 45 News interviewed Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer to get his take on how DPW's handling of the E. Coli crisis and if there should be change in leadership at DPW. We asked why the safe streets hearing was cut too short. And should enact term limits in Baltimore.
themsuspokesman.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore visits Morgan in HBCU tour
Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, visited Morgan State University on Thursday to discuss his campaign and pressing issues for Morgan students. “I think it’s important to be able to have a conversation with Morgan students about the importance of HBCU in our state’s future,” said Moore.
kentuckytoday.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. council member steps down after new executive role nomination
Prince George’s County Council member Todd M. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with his recent nomination to executive director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability. The former council member was already leaving his District 4 seat, as seats are term-limited in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Questions remain after councilman says Safe Streets hearing went off track and had to end
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — It was an abrupt end to a meeting Thursday meant to shine light on the Safe Streets program, and just how your tax dollars are being spent to keep the city safe. Heated back and forth between Councilman Mark Conway and MONSE director Shantay Jackson took...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore officials want to make pandemic's expansion of outdoor dining permanent
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials are asking the public for suggestions and feedback as the Department of Transportation aims to make temporary pandemic-era dining areas permanent. Since May 2020, Baltimore has allowed more than 100 restaurants to expand onto the street. Sometimes known as "parklets," these areas have...
Baltimore Deputy Mayor Faith Leach draws on personal experience in addressing children of incarcerated parents
BALTIMORE -- At any given moment, there are about 20,000 young people in Baltimore City with at least one parent who is incarcerated, according to city officials. City leaders say those are low estimates."We can imagine that there might be even larger numbers," said Faith Leach, Baltimore's Deputy Mayor of the Equity, Health and Human Services. "When we start to go further into the family, aunts and uncles or even siblings, we know those numbers increased dramatically.The deputy mayor is working with non-governmental groups to tackle an issue that's pervasive but that many people in society may not think about...
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
foxbaltimore.com
Situation with 'subject in crisis' in Towson has been 'resolved,' say police
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police announced on Twitter that the situation along Providence Road has been "resolved." Baltimore County Police say they are sending their Crisis Negotiation Team and their Tactical Team to the 800 block of Providence Road. The department said on Twitter that it...
wypr.org
Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour
Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
baltimorebrew.com
A proposed wellness center, powered by an ex-mayor, secures city and state money
The project, which unsuccessfully sought to use affordable housing funds two years ago, has ambitious plans for improving the quality of life in one of Baltimore’s poorest neighborhoods. If once you don’t succeed, double the asking price and apply under another mayor. This formula is proving a winner...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050
A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
Governor's Race: Addressing crime in Baltimore and across the state
Early voting begins just one week from today, and already more than 127,000 mail-in ballots have been returned to local boards of elections.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County schools convert first 3 snow days to asynchronous instruction days
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools officials on Friday released its new snow day plan. Video above: School systems decide future of snow days in Maryland (Oct. 12) The district is turning its three inclement weather days into asynchronous instruction days in which students will complete assignments...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
'It's a big vision': Edmondson Village Shopping Center long overdue for makeover
It's an area with a lot of room for improvements and additions, the Edmondson Shopping Center, but covenants dating back over 70 years may be standing in the way.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
foxbaltimore.com
'Woke politicians' to blame for increase in crime according to new Harvard-Harris poll
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll focusing on the mood of voters in the runup to Election Day pins the blame for an increase in crime on "woke politicians." The poll was conducted by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and The Harris Poll and HarrisX. The...
Marilyn Mosby Asks For Federal Perjury Case To Be Moved Out Of Maryland
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is reportedly wanting to move her federal perjury trial out of Maryland after a scheduling order was issued following a motion to transfer venues, reports Fox Baltimore. Judge Lydia Grigsby has ordered Mosby's team to file documentation arguing the reasoning for changing the venue...
FOX43.com
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in. That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing...
Comments / 1