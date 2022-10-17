Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
Gizmodo
16-Bit Gamers Rejoice! Analogue Is Making One Final Batch of Its SNES and Genesis Consoles
Although Analogue has been making retro console clones for 11 years now, its portable Pocket garnered the company thousands of new fans now desperate to get their hands on its older hardware which is often hard to come by. But an announcement made by the company over the weekend should have 16-bit gaming enthusiasts screaming at Analogue to just shut up and take their money.
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
dexerto.com
Xbox claims PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s placement on Game Pass
In a response to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Xbox claimed PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s ability to appear on Game Pass. While the regulatory body in Brazil, CADE, recently approved Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, the CMA wants to impose a Phase 2 inquiry into the merger.
PlayStation's fancy new controller will cost $200, releases in January
The ultra-customizable DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch early next year.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
rsvplive.ie
Netflix changes you need to know about - extra charges for sharing accounts and introduction of ads
There are a lot of changes coming to Netflix soon which may affect how much users pay for the service. The streaming giant has faced lots of competition in recent years due to the likes of Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Despite a drop in users in recent...
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
dotesports.com
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
Xbox Series X is getting a useful free update
Save your energy for when you really need it with this money-saving upgrade
dexerto.com
Is Silent Hill 2 coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S?
Wondering whether Silent Hill 2 will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S? Well, our article has all the latest details about the upcoming remake release. Following the recent announcement of the Silent Hill 2 remake, survival horror game fans have been pouring over the new trailer. After years of waiting, the terrifically terrifying tale of James Sunderland’s adventure through Silent Hill will soon be retold.
dexerto.com
Naughty Dog explains why Uncharted 4 was devs first PC release
Naughty Dog released a PlayStation Blog post that explained why Uncharted’s first foray on PC are two of the last games in the series. PlayStation has been seriously diving into the PC marketplace as of late, with ports like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War 2018, and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Polygon
Netflix might get into cloud gaming, forms another new game studio
Netflix has made significant investments over the past year in gaming through the streaming service’s mobile app. And, if recent comments by the company’s VP of gaming are any indication, the streamer has its sights set on cloud gaming next. According to TechCrunch, Netflix’s Mike Verdu said on...
dotesports.com
Netflix is ‘seriously exploring’ cloud gaming options for its subscription service
It seems that Netflix isn’t done with its game development escapade and is now exploring the cloud side of gaming. The vice president of Netflix’s gaming division, Mike Verdu, said during the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference that the company is seriously exploring cloud gaming. This seems like a move that could reach a wider audience of gamers.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets New Day-One Horror Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers to getting day-one releases at this point, and this week, players got yet another one. A gruesome, moody, atmospheric horror game called Scorn that comes from developer Ebb Software has landed on Xbox Game Pass for those with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. It won't take you long to beat either (once you master its mechanics, that is), which makes it a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass endeavor if you're at all interested in it.
Amazon Prime Day: October's Early Access Sale Is Here
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Oct. 11-12 kicks off the holiday shopping season six weeks before Black Friday.
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
knowtechie.com
Netflix is officially working on a cloud gaming service
Netflix has revealed it is seriously exploring the cloud gaming space and that it wants to look past just casual games. During TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix’s VP of game developer Mike Verdu outlined some of the basic ideas about Netflix’s foray into cloud gaming. Essentially, Netflix wants to start out small and slowly expand.
dotesports.com
Existing deals with Sony could restrict Microsoft’s ability to put Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass
Call of Duty won’t be on the Game Pass for the next couple of years. An existing deal between Activision and Sony is preventing Microsoft from adding Call of Duty games to Xbox Game Pass. This has come as a surprise to the gaming community since Microsoft recently acquired Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty’s publisher.
