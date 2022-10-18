ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

4 more family-friendly ways to celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – If your family doesn’t yet have plans for Halloween, you do now. From a howling good time downtown to a spooky drive-thru, we’ve found four more ways to celebrate the haunted holiday with little ones in Tree Town. Check these out:. DANGER! DONUT ENTER...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University breaks ground on $200M student housing project

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University officials broke ground on Thursday on a new $200 million project to transform student housing on its campus. Titled “Welcome Home 2025,″ the three-year project will see the construction of two brand-new student housing facilities. Lakeview Apartments and Westview Apartments will feature apartment-style living and will bring an additional 700 beds to campus.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built

DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4Frenzy Game of the Week: Southfield Arts & Tech vs River Rouge

The final weekend of the high school football regular season was Friday night which meant one last chance to make an impression before district play next week. Southfield A&T, the champions of the OAA White, hosted River Rouge. The Panthers were on the prowl early in this one—two running backs...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose

REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
LIVONIA, MI

