Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 more family-friendly ways to celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – If your family doesn’t yet have plans for Halloween, you do now. From a howling good time downtown to a spooky drive-thru, we’ve found four more ways to celebrate the haunted holiday with little ones in Tree Town. Check these out:. DANGER! DONUT ENTER...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University breaks ground on $200M student housing project
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University officials broke ground on Thursday on a new $200 million project to transform student housing on its campus. Titled “Welcome Home 2025,″ the three-year project will see the construction of two brand-new student housing facilities. Lakeview Apartments and Westview Apartments will feature apartment-style living and will bring an additional 700 beds to campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built
DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County gun buy-back event a success, incentive gift cards gone after first hour
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County hosted its first gun buy-back event in Royal Oak on Saturday, attendance was so high the police department ran out of gift cards that were offered as an incentive. The gun buy-back event at the Royal Oak Police Department was supposed to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mama Shu’s Homework House in Highland Park gets help from anonymous donor who paid remaining bills
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream has become a reality through the Homework House. She lost one son to a hit and run and lost another to murder -- but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire. Jason Poole posted a video of four snare drummers getting the crowd excited by performing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Whitmer, Dixon answer questions at Detroit Economic Club forum
DETROIT – Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon will each have solo time on stage to answer a series of questions and state their case to lead our important state as Michigan’s governor - hosted by the Detroit Economic Club, moderated by Local 4′s Christy McDonald.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan president will establish new office for campus compliance, ethics
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced the school will be creating a new compliance office for all three of the school’s campuses, including Michigan Medicine. Titled the Ethics, Integrity, and Compliance Services Office, it will address areas of concern, issues of compliance, examine processes,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns death of seventh grader hit by car in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A community is mourning after the death of a seventh grader who was hit bay a car while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights. Joey Smith was just 12 years old when he was riding his bike home after a football game on Friday (Oct. 14) at Annapolis High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for Detroit Tigers merch? Check out this garage sale at Comerica Park
DETROIT – Detroit Tigers fans can find exclusive merch and apparel during a stadium garage sale at Comerica Park. The Detroit Tigers Garage Sale will have exclusive merchandise and apparel. According to the team’s website, items start at $1, and merch in the Comerica Pro Shop will be 50% off.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4Frenzy Game of the Week: Southfield Arts & Tech vs River Rouge
The final weekend of the high school football regular season was Friday night which meant one last chance to make an impression before district play next week. Southfield A&T, the champions of the OAA White, hosted River Rouge. The Panthers were on the prowl early in this one—two running backs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how hackers drained a woman’s bank account in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights woman logged in to her bank account and was shocked at what she found as she was hacked. All she could do was sit and watch it happen as thieves took thousands of dollars and gambled it away online. The woman is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Like free gas? Check out these 5 Detroit gas stations that could fill up your tank
DETROIT – Five Detroit gas stations are giving away free gas to drivers on Sunday. From 11 a.m., the Citadel of Praise is hosting a $25,000 free gas giveaway and dividing it among five Detroit gas stations. Each gas station will be giving out $5,000 of gas, where they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose
REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘My car is my livelihood’: Detroit mother of 5 desperate for help after someone sets car on fire
DETROIT – A Detroit mother of five is desperate for help after somebody set her car on fire. That mother, Sophia Zamora, says she needs to get a new car and move out of that neighborhood. “My son came running from downstairs to my room, banging on my door...
Comments / 0