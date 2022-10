The chefs are back in the kitchen at the Bayview School of Cooking in Olympia. Once again, you can get up close and personal with the flavors of the Northwest or ethnic cuisines from all the world. The soft opening this summer confirmed that people are excited to attend classes and events. “We weren’t sure what to expect,” says Director Leanne Willard, “We are glad to be back!”

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO