Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This SundayJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
The Wine and Whiskey Festival taking place in downtown Kingsport Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Wine and Whiskey Festival is returning to Downtown Kingsport!. It's happening tomorrow evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event is a way to raise money for the Downtown Kingsport Association. A wide variety of whiskey and wine...
Shop with a Cop applications now open
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Applications are now open for the Johnson City Police Department's eighth year of Shop with a Cop. Underprivileged students from Johnson City's elementary schools will be paired with a law enforcement officer for the night. Officers will take the kids to dinner, look at...
The Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting their Halloween Splash Bash event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting their Halloween Splash Bash event. The Halloween Splash Bash will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October, 22. There will be games and activities for the whole family, including a tin can throw, a coloring page contest, a costume contest and more. The costume contest is free to enter and will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby. Prizes will be awarded to winners from the categories, funniest costume, most creative, cutest costume, and overall costume.
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
Kingsport Police Department participating in Drug take-back event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a drug take-back event for the community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dobyns-Bennett High School front parking lot, located at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department, and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
Man dies after house fire in Greeneville Saturday
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 76-year-old man has died following a house fire in Greeneville early Saturday morning, authorities say. It happened at 65 Doc Hawkins Road at 1:29 a.m. where firefighters discovered the body of a man still in the home. A second person was in the home...
Missing Russell County 15-year-old found
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Pruner has been found. Authorities are asking for your help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen and talked to at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Anyone with information on Harley Kate Pruner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell...
Home destroyed in Marion fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
Crisis debriefing teams will be in place at David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to officials from Frontier Health, crisis debriefing teams will be going out to both David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools, Monday. Licensed Therapists will be available at both schools to speak with students who may have been affected by what they witnessed...
Update: Skydiver dies after accident at David Crockett, in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Update: According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a male skydiver has died from his injuries after landing on the field at David Crockett High School Friday night. No word yet on his identity. Stay with News 5 for the latest updates. Washington County, TN Director...
Lebanon man convicted in shooting
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A Lebanon man has been convicted for a shooting outside an apartment complex. According to commonwealth’s attorney Zac Stoots, a jury convicted Josiah Tyree Hilsner, of aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The shooting happened...
After 72 years of waiting, Tusculum knocks off Emory & Henry 35-9
The series between Tusculum and Emory & Henry dates back to 1915. But the two schools separated by just 75 miles haven't met on the gridiron since 1950. The rivalry renewed this season with the Wasps joining the South Atlantic conference this season. The Wasps won the last meeting between the schools 47-0.
New attorney appointed for Megan Boswell
A potentially major delay Friday for the Megan Boswell case, the Sullivan County mother accused of killing her daughter has a new attorney. Attorney Gene Scott will now represent Boswell. Her previous attorney, Brad Sproles, asked to be removed from the case. Boswell had asked the court to remove Sproles...
Golden Vikings: Tennessee High celebrates 1972 National Championship Football Team
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The story of the 1972 Tennessee High National Championship football team actually began two years earlier in 1970. "I was a sophomore and in our first game of the year against (Sullivan ) East we were behind in the 4th quarter," said Linebacker and Tight End Greg Jones. "We came back and won and I said 'we're never going to give up'."
