Oct. 20—BEREA — Geocachers traveled cross-country to attend Berea Chamber of Commerce's 9th annual geocaching extravaganza this past weekend. It was hard to not notice all the state license plates on Madison County roads as dozens of states were represented including some as far away as Nebraska and Arizona. People come from all over to participate in the largest Geo-Tour in the United States located right here in Madison County.

