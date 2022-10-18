Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Betty L. Oberreuter, age 87, of Ida Grove
Betty L. Oberreuter, age 87, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home of Boone, Iowa. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 28th at 11:00 a.m at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove. Father William A. McCarthy will officiate.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
Sioux City Journal
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
siouxlandnews.com
Spencer bounces back with win over Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Spencer defeated Storm Lake 35-7 in the last game of the regular season. The Tigers head into the postseason with a 7-2 record.
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Tornadoes Lose To Spencer In Front Of Senior Night Crowd
The Spencer football team beat Storm Lake 35-7 Friday night at Storm Lake giving the Tigers the class 4A district #1 title. Spencer ran for 373 yards in the game with 309 coming in the first half. Miles Robbins led the way with 136 yards on eight carries and he scored on touchdown runs of 1, 24, and 70. The Tigers led 35-0 at the half.
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
siouxlandnews.com
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
