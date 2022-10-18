Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Ron Johnson is the worst GOP senator running this midterm. And that's saying a lot.
In a powerful new campaign ad that hit the airwaves in Wisconsin this week, George Silverwood, a retired police captain, says, “I’ll never forget Jan. 6th, watching my fellow law enforcement officers defending the Capitol. And then, five officers died.” Then, speaking of the incumbent Republican senator on November’s ballot, an impassioned Silverwood says, “But Ron Johnson is making excuses for rioters who tried to overthrow our government, even calling them ‘peaceful protests.’”
MSNBC
Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena
The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview
President Joe Biden discusses the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Donald Trump regarding the Capitol insurrection, and calls out "mega MAGA" Republicans who “think that it's all right to threaten violence.” Jonathan Capehart joins Joy Reid to share his exclusive sit-down interview with President Biden on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Increasing Republican diversity should put Democrats on edge
Republicans in Congress could be on the brink of becoming a lot more racially diverse. As The New York Times reports, 67 Black, Latino, Asian or Native American Republican candidates are on the ballot for seats in the U.S. House in November. With only a dozen members of color among House Republicans right now, the historically diverse candidate roster could, if even moderately successful, make the GOP House caucus look considerably less pale. “We’re narrative busters,” Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, a Black lawmaker who helped recruit new candidates, told the Times. “We break up the dogma of Democratic politics, in terms of how to view Republicans.”
MSNBC
‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague
After being falsely accused by name in a campaign email that she was a groomer, Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow went viral for standing up to her colleague in a fiery speech in the Senate chamber. McMorrow joins Ali Velshi live in Michigan to explain why it was absolutely necessary to shut down the lies and take a more direct approach ahead of midterms.Oct. 22, 2022.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
MSNBC
Oklahoma’s GOP governor treats accurate crime claims as laughable
Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race wasn’t expected to be especially competitive, but in recent months, it’s become one of the year’s biggest surprises. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s polling lead over Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s Democratic superintendent of public instruction, has evaporated, and the Republican Governors Association has reportedly become nervous enough about the race to start spending money in the state’s major media markets.
MSNBC
'Yard signs for secretary of state races': Why local elections have national attention
Axios' Mike Allen discusses new reporting on why the ACLU is getting involved in secretary of state races for the first time in the group's history, worried about politicization and the integrity of future results if election-deniers are elected in key states.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Steve Bannon speaks after being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Trump, spoke to reporters after being sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500 after declining to appear before the January 6 committee and turn over documents. He said he respected the judge's ruling as his sentence is stayed to allow his lawyers to appeal the decision.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is
Sen. Maggie Hassan joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, who she says is “working actively to mislead people” by flip-flopping on his extreme positions on abortion, Social Security and Medicare, and election denialism because he’s “out of step with New Hampshire.”Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.
This year’s midterm elections will largely be defined by the economy. In recent polls, Americans say inflation is the most important problem facing the country today. Inflation in America is high, but it’s not a problem that was created by the Biden Administration or the Democrats. It’s not a uniquely American problem, either. Over 100 global economies have a much higher inflation rate than the U.S. right now.Oct. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden hits the campaign trail as midterms approach
Former President Obama has some advice for Democratic candidates: be authentic. With just over 2 weeks to go until the midterms, candidates in states like Georgia and Wisconsin are appealing to voters and trying to say theirs is the party best equipped to handle big issues like inflation, crime and abortion.Oct. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the Jan. 6 committee’s new subpoena for Trump matters
The biggest surprise at last week’s Jan. 6 committee hearing came at the very end: Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chair, introduced a resolution to subpoena Donald Trump. It was approved unanimously. But as a procedural matter, there’s an important difference between agreeing to subpoena a...
MSNBC
The GOP push for a national anti-gay law and the attack on LGBTQ existence
On Wednesday, 33 House Republicans introduced a federal version of the “Don't Say Gay” bill—and it goes even further than Florida's. “LGBTQ folks, particularly trans folks, are under attack in this country,” says Chris Hayes. Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
How the strong woman took on the wannabe strongman — and won
The Jan. 6 hearings will go down in history as an invaluable record of how our democracy teetered dangerously on the brink and offers Americans a clear picture of what really happened that perilous day when then-President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. But the testimony also reveals an important picture of two profoundly different models of American leadership; that of an aspiring strongman —Trump — and a truly strong woman — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
