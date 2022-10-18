Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Odds Lions Beat Dallas Cowboys in Week 7
Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
Three teams that could end the Eagles undefeated streak
It is obviously really hard to go the whole season without losing a game in the regular season. There are only a handful of teams that have actually accomplished this. The most recent being the 2007 New England Patriots. This was during the infamous Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Era where they would win six Super Bowls together. However, the Patriots did not win the Super Bowl during that season. Peyton Manning and the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007. The only team that did have a perfect regular season and win the Super Bowl was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. With that being said, the odds are not in the Eagles’ favor to have a perfect season. So what are three teams that may snap the Eagles’ undefeated streak?
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers embarrassed by Panthers in shocking loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on the road Sunday. PJ Walker threw two touchdowns for Carolina.
Seahawks’ Ring of Honor a small piece of what makes Shaun Alexander special
SEATTLE — Lost amid last weekend’s Seattle sports equinox was the induction of Shaun Alexander into the Seahawks Ring of Honor, where he became the fourth honoree of the 2005 Super Bowl finalist to be recognized. “The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact Shaun had on...
NFL games today: Chiefs vs 49ers headlines NFL schedule, NFL TV map Week 7
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
An AFC showdown is set to take place on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers will do war with the Miami Dolphins under the lights on the gridiron in a vital matchup between both sides. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Steelers-Dolphins prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play in Week 7
The Cowboys have officially cleared Dak Prescott to play in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 7 contest. After a five-week absence due to a hand injury, Prescott will return to the field after Cooper Rush went 4-1 in his spot starts. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
NFL Predictions Week Seven: Browns @ Ravens, Seahawks @ Chargers, Steelers @ Dolphins
Will 'supreme talent' Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens triumph over the Cleveland Browns? Will the Seattle Seahawks upset the Los Angeles Chargers? And do the Miami Dolphins have 'too much' speed for the Pittsburgh Steelers?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were again joined by Super Bowl winners Will Blackmon...
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
A pair of teams that have scuffled out of the gate and are recently coming off of bye weeks will go head-to-head in Sin City as the Houston Texans welcome in the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. It is time to check out our NFL odds series where our Texans-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed.
Giants vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 7 picks
The New York Giants (5-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the...
Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young
DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
5 Things Learned From College Football Week 8
College football week 7 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 8. 1. Clemson has a Clear Path to the College Football Playoff. Clemson has played plenty of tough teams...
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022
The Chicago Bears will travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium for Monday Night Football. Are you ready for some football? Well, get ready as we check out our NFL odds series and make a Bears-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bears lost 12-7 in...
NFL Survivor League Week 7 Picks: Consider Patriots Despite QB Uncertainty
We’re starting to run out of words faster than NFL survivor leagues are running out of players. If it feels like the 2022 NFL season has been more wild than prior years, it’s because it has. And Week 6 provided the most telling example. Three of the four...
NFL Week 7: Burrow, Brady and Rodgers' Sunday pregame outfits
Week 7 of the NFL season got underway with a Thursday night showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints. Buoyed by two pick-sixes late in the first half, Arizona held on for a 42-34 win and snapped an eight-game home losing streak -- the franchise's longest since 1958.
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Thursday Night Football" (TNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
