Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Three teams that could end the Eagles undefeated streak

It is obviously really hard to go the whole season without losing a game in the regular season. There are only a handful of teams that have actually accomplished this. The most recent being the 2007 New England Patriots. This was during the infamous Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Era where they would win six Super Bowls together. However, the Patriots did not win the Super Bowl during that season. Peyton Manning and the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007. The only team that did have a perfect regular season and win the Super Bowl was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. With that being said, the odds are not in the Eagles’ favor to have a perfect season. So what are three teams that may snap the Eagles’ undefeated streak?
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play in Week 7

The Cowboys have officially cleared Dak Prescott to play in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 7 contest. After a five-week absence due to a hand injury, Prescott will return to the field after Cooper Rush went 4-1 in his spot starts. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young

DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
5 Things Learned From College Football Week 8

College football week 7 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 8. 1. Clemson has a Clear Path to the College Football Playoff. Clemson has played plenty of tough teams...
NFL Week 7: Burrow, Brady and Rodgers' Sunday pregame outfits

Week 7 of the NFL season got underway with a Thursday night showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints. Buoyed by two pick-sixes late in the first half, Arizona held on for a 42-34 win and snapped an eight-game home losing streak -- the franchise's longest since 1958.
