Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Robert Leon Maes (May 10, 1960 – October 13, 2022)
Robert Leon Maes, 62, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2022, West of Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Cindy Rae Bluemn (May 9, 1961 – September 30, 2022)
Cindy Rae Bluemn, 61, passed away on September 30, 2022, at Adventist Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She died following a sudden illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Newest CFAC Community Exhibit featuring pets
October 21, 2022 – The sixteenth community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center focuses on “Pet Portraits” with a large variety of styles in 25 works of art. “Each year we select a theme for this exhibit based on recent interests or something currently going on, such as when we celebrated the CFAC’s 50th anniversary, each piece of artwork had to have the color gold,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Through the years a variety of themes have included portraits, postcard-sized art, landscapes, trains, and squares. We leave it up to the artists’ interpretation of the theme and it has given artists inspiration to create work specifically for the community exhibit.
wyo4news.com
County Museum accepted into special program
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has been accepted into the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program, Museum Executive Director David Mead announced today. Mead credited the work of Curator Amanda Benson with the museum’s acceptance into the program, which will allocate a total of $7600...
wyo4news.com
Saturday area high school sports results
(Farson-Eden is the #4 South team in the playoffs) Results for the 4A and 3A West Regional swim meets are not yet available. 4A Boys Team Results: 1. Star Valley 50 points, 10. Rock Springs 271 points. Individual Highlight: Rock Springs’ Ethan Sholey finished in 26th place. 4A Girls...
wyo4news.com
Prospectors drop home hockey game to Vernal
October 22, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team was looking to give the Vernal Oilers their first loss of the season Friday night at the Ice Arena. Unfortunately, that was not to be, as the visitors from Utah would come away with a 5-2 victory. After a...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 21 – October 22, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 23, 2022
October 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Sunday – Snow showers likely before noon, then isolated snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
wyo4news.com
The SEDC and Genesis Alkali’s expansion project is getting a Pre-Obligation Grant Awarded
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and Genesis Alkali’s Granger expansion project is getting a $665,000 boost through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Pre-Obligation Grant Program. This grant provides funding to support training in maintenance and operations, safety, technology, and engineering. Shaye Moon,...
Comments / 0