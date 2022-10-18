October 21, 2022 – The sixteenth community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center focuses on “Pet Portraits” with a large variety of styles in 25 works of art. “Each year we select a theme for this exhibit based on recent interests or something currently going on, such as when we celebrated the CFAC’s 50th anniversary, each piece of artwork had to have the color gold,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Through the years a variety of themes have included portraits, postcard-sized art, landscapes, trains, and squares. We leave it up to the artists’ interpretation of the theme and it has given artists inspiration to create work specifically for the community exhibit.

