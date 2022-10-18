ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheppton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

skooknews.com

DUI Charges Pending After Hit and Run Crash in Ashland

DUI charges are pending after a hit and run crash in Ashland on Friday evening. According to Ashland Police Officer Tyler Dissinger, at 8:24pm, Friday, he was stopped at the red light heading downtown at Centre and 9th Streets in the borough when he observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu traveling uptown at a high rate of speed.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
MOOSIC, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft suspect nabbed by police

Williamsport, Pa. — Wegman’s lost approximately $24.26 worth of merchandise and a Lycoming County man was charged for theft. Loss prevention employees at the store contacted Williamsport Police to report the Oct. 12 theft. Dayaan Rahmise Washington was identified on surveillance video provided by the store, police said. The 19-year-old Williamsport resident ran from police when they located him near Second Street. Williamsport Police Officers located lemonade, grape juice, cheese...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass

Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after raid on home

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is facing several felony counts after police found 20 grams of crack inside a home with a stolen gun. The weapon was located inside a bedroom that belonged to Vincent Clark Langley, according to the affidavit. Police found a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm under a mattress inside a Crown Royal bag, next to narcotics and cash, detectives said. Investigators also found...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle

SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

13-year-old charged for allegedly threatening Mifflinburg Area School District

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy was charged Thursday for allegedly making threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District. Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg of Mifflinburg Police Department says they received a report on Oct. 20 from Safe 2 Say regarding the alleged threats. Police investigated and located the boy a short time later. The boy was turned over to the Union County Juvenile Probation Department. Police filed charges of terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, prohibited offensive weapons, and possession of instruments of crime at the Union County Courthouse. Due to the boy's age, his name is not being released, Hackenburg said.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WOLF

One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges

MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
MOOSIC, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards

Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-19

Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 19, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

