Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Off Leash Social hosting Halloween festivities

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU debuts custom coffee roast 'Bucky's Blend'

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, October 21, 2022

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Commission approves temporarily halting changes with Observation Knob campers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season

KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

One dead following Greeneville house fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

