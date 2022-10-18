Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This SundayJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Off Leash Social hosting Halloween festivities
Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for …. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season. Tusculum wins again, tops Wasps in first meeting …. Tusculum wins again, tops Wasps in first meeting since 1950. ETSU out-paced by No. 15 Samford on Homecoming. ETSU out-paced...
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
wjhl.com
A conversation with Miss Tennessee 2022 Lauren Dickson
The current Miss Tennessee Lauren Dickson dropped by the Daytime studio for visit, ahead of her appearance at the ETSU Homecoming game!
wjhl.com
Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday
Kingsport’s Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday. Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for …. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season. Tusculum wins again, tops Wasps in first meeting …. Tusculum wins again,...
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE: Previewing the Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival
Amy takes us for a visit to downtown Kingsport as they prepare for this weekend’s Wine & Whiskey Festival!
wjhl.com
Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college
Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college. Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition …. Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for …. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season. Tusculum wins...
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
wjhl.com
ETSU debuts custom coffee roast 'Bucky's Blend'
ETSU debuts custom coffee roast ‘Bucky’s Blend’. Tusculum wins again, tops Wasps in first meeting …. Tusculum wins again, tops Wasps in first meeting since 1950. ‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving …. 'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl. Kingsport’s Whiskey...
Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl
UPDATE 8 A.M. Saturday, October 22: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and […]
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
wjhl.com
'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl
'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl. ‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving …. 'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for …. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for...
These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect
(WJHL) — Old Man Winter sure has it out for the Tri-Cities this season if brighter fall colors lead to more snow — but that’s just one of the many superstitious beliefs that aim to predict what to expect in the upcoming cold months. Known as old wives’ tales, these superstitions were passed down from […]
wjhl.com
Meet Piglet, Maverick and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
wjhl.com
Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season
Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for …. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season. Tusculum wins again, tops Wasps in first meeting …. Tusculum wins again, tops Wasps in first meeting since...
wjhl.com
Science Hill edges out Dobyns-Bennett on the pitch 3-2 in overtime to win regional title
Science Hill edges out Dobyns-Bennett on the pitch 3-2 in overtime to win regional title. Science Hill edges out Dobyns-Bennett on the pitch …. Science Hill edges out Dobyns-Bennett on the pitch 3-2 in overtime to win regional title. Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl. Parachutist dies after accident...
wjhl.com
Visiting the brand new Kia of Johnson City
Kia of Johnson City President Chantz Scott, shares with us all of the great vehicles and services available at the brand new Kia of Johnson City!. For more information call 423-262-4200 or go to the Kia of Johnson City website.
wcyb.com
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0