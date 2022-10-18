ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

wjhl.com

Off Leash Social hosting Halloween festivities

KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
wjhl.com

ETSU debuts custom coffee roast 'Bucky's Blend'

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M. Saturday, October 22: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Visiting the brand new Kia of Johnson City

Kia of Johnson City President Chantz Scott, shares with us all of the great vehicles and services available at the brand new Kia of Johnson City!. For more information call 423-262-4200 or go to the Kia of Johnson City website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores

VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
VIRGINIA STATE

