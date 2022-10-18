ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Carowinds to be open year-round starting in 2023

By Mike Andrews
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIpHS_0idXiBdi00

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is expanding to year-round operations beginning in 2023, the park announced Tuesday.

Beginning January 1, 2023, Carowinds will be open on weekends in January, February and early March.

‘Clear for takeoff’: Carowinds reveals new ‘Aeronautica Landing’ area

Officials said the “winter operating days” will provide visitors with the opportunity to experience even more season events throughout the year.

Park executives said they hope that year-round operation will also boost local tourism and travel industries and create jobs across the region.

The park, located along the North Carolina and South Carolina border, announced in March that it is celebrating its 50 th Anniversary in 2023 with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation.

Carowinds said the park will celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event that will bring new rides, attractions, entertainment and food.

Officials said the event will also offer fans “nighttime spectaculars and other immersive experiences.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charlotte 49ers fire head coach after dismal 1-7 start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Will Healy has been fired as the Charlotte football coach after a dismal 1-7 start to the season, sources confirmed on Sunday. The team is 1-7, with the latest 34-15 loss at home on homecoming to FIU (3-4) clearly sealing Healy’s fate. Pete Rossomando has been named the interim […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy