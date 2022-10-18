Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
The Five Richest Cast Members of “The Staircase”
The Staircase is a star-studded miniseries that aired on HBO earlier this year. It depicts the story of novelist and convicted murderer Michael Peterson, who was accused of bludgeoning his wife, Kathleen, to death. The miniseries was based on a 2004 documentary about the case, which shared a similar title as this series. The Staircase was created by Antonio Campos, who had previously worked on movies like Simon Killer, Christine, and The Devil All The Time.
TVOvermind
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Happy Gilmore”
Twenty-six years since its premiere and the classic comedy film is still very popular among audiences. The movie, which dropped in 1996, is a comedy film about a failed hockey player who turns to golf in order to save his grandmother’s house. Adam Sandler stars as the title character, who has to overcome a number of obstacles on his way to becoming a professional golfer.
TVOvermind
Top 7 Heart-Warming Rom-Coms of All Time
Old school, feel-good, and cheesy love-stories still hold a special place in the hearts of most people. Rom-coms have evolved so much throughout the years, from 13 Going on 30 to the Broken Hearts Gallery, they appeal to different aspects of love but the borderline essence of love is something that connects the audience to such movies.
TVOvermind
Top Cameos to Look Out for in “This Is the End”
It’s not every day we get to see a movie with star-studded cameos together with its lead actors. Cameo appearances always give eye-popping moments to movie viewers. So, when This Is the End was released in 2013, it took cameo appearances to a whole new level. The movie is...
TVOvermind
Joey King: Sweet Little Sister to Vengeful Assassin
Blockbuster action comedy movie Bullet Train is not short of memorable characters, and one which stands out for most fans is The Prince: daughter of the White Death, leader of Japan’s largest crime mob. She’s nicknamed The Prince because of her father’s strong desire for a son. She resents him for neglecting her, and, consumed by vengeance, she sets out to kill him. While we’re astounded by the deception and ruthlessness of The Prince, we’re more in tune with who portrays the character — Hollywood sweetheart, Joey King.
TVOvermind
11 Things Gigi Hadid Carries in Her Handbag
Being a high-profile and well-known figure makes you prominent more than anything as you become an idol to many. People love to follow what their favorite celebrities wear, say, talk, carry and do, and so do Gigi Hadid’s fans. After becoming a mother, Gigi Hadid’s handbag has got more...
TVOvermind
5 of The Greediest Characters in Movies
Greed is a funny thing in the movies, well, not always funny, but interesting and kind of intriguing since it can be shown in a number of ways, not the least of which is the acquisition of wealth and/or power in a manner that’s meant to lift one person up and ruin another. But there are other ways that greed is depicted, and some of the most despicable figures in the movie shave exhibited some of the most memorable moments when it comes to absolute greed and what it can do to those who don’t pay attention to the downside of gaining said wealth.
TVOvermind
American Horror Story: NYC: Something’s Coming-Recap
One has to give it to Ryan Murphy when it comes to leaning into certain subjects and using them to promote a horror story, he’s not afraid to lean in face first and far enough to make his point felt. American Horror Story started off as a ghost story, to be certain, but it’s evolved in a manner that makes it clear that the subjects that have been taken on in recent years are as much about creating commentary on certain points in history as they are about scaring the audience, as they tend to enjoy.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Black Adam
After years of anticipation, Black Adam has finally arrived. The film is the origin story of Teth Adam, a man who was bestowed with the powers of a God. Unfortunately, Adam used his powers for evil by seeking revenge, getting the powerful man imprisoned for 5,000 years. He’s freed by a spirited woman and causes havoc and chaos within the modern world. That brings out the Justice Society, with Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. The battle rages on between the two powerful forces, but the question is, who will come out on top? The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and Quintessa Swindell.
TVOvermind
What is Elijah Wood’s Net Worth?
Since 1989, Elijah Wood has been a star. Perhaps you didn’t know that he was already starring in hit movies in the late 80s, but he was. In fact, the actor’s first official movie role came in 1989, when he was cast as a video game boy in a movie titled “Back to the Future Part II.” It was kind of a big deal not only that this movie was getting a second part but that the eight-year-old actor was already working.
TVOvermind
Meet the Cast of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Amazon Prime Video recently dropped a new romantic TV series titled The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it has Gen Z viewers obsessed. The show is a coming-of-age romantic drama created by Jenny Han, who originally wrote the story as a novel series. Han also created another hit franchise titled To All the Boys, which has since been turned into a series on Netflix.
TVOvermind
5 Predictions for a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie
Black Adam has finally arrived, and it would appear that there are a few surprises that people weren’t quite ready for, which is standard for a lot of movies. After all, if everything was revealed ahead of time, it would be kind of a dull experience, right? But it’s nice to know that a movie can surprise people now and then since comic book movies do have the unfortunate downside of being predictable since there is a set formula to follow that even minor and major deviations don’t always help to break up.
TVOvermind
Milla Jovovich: The Broken Road from Teenage Bride to Happily Ever After
She’s a model, actress, philanthropist, and so much more. Milla Jovovich is a classic beauty. She was a supermodel at the height of the supermodel game. Jovovich walked runways and shot campaigns alongside some of the most famous, most beautiful women in the world, and it feels as if she’s lived a thousand lives.
TVOvermind
Meet the Cast of “Operation Mincemeat”
Operation Mincemeat is a war movie that dropped on Netflix in 2021. The film depicts the real-life Operation Mincemeat, which was a British deception operation planned to outwit German troops during the Second World War. The movie was directed by John Madden, who previously helmed The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. The screenplay was written by Michelle Ashford, who most famously developed the hit Showtime series Masters of Sex.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: V/H/S/99
Anthology movies can be a lot of fun since they often tell various stories that may or may not be connected and end up keeping audiences on their toes since one never really knows which story is going to shock them the most or if every story is going to rock them in an emotional manner one after the other.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Quantum of Solace
For one reason or another, Quantum of Solace feels as though it’s the least memorable Bond movie in the Daniel Craig era, though it’s easy to think that a lot of people would gladly argue with this point since it might stand out as one of the best to several fans. But the whole idea of the hero taking on an environmentalist villain sounds like something that might have been better off as a Captain Planet plot rather than a 007 movie. Still, the chance to see a couple of other Bond girls enter the category was nice, even if there are people out there that might bristle at the term ‘Bond girl’ for various reasons.
TVOvermind
DC Reportedly Interested In Doing Man of Steel 2 With Henry Cavill
Oh, how the tables have turned. In a manner of months, Black Adam was the odd sheep of the DC Universe, and it wasn’t exactly a hot commodity that fans were clamoring for. Granted, fans of the original comic were surely interested in seeing the anti-hero finally coming to life on the big screen, but the trailers didn’t exactly wow audiences despite Dwayne Johnson’s efforts to promote the film.
TVOvermind
Ghost (1990): A Classic and More!
It’s been 32 long years since Ghost was released. It was a movie that had global reception and success. With a $22–23 million budget, the movie went on to gross $505 million at the box office. This made it the highest-grossing film in 1990. Even for critics, the...
TVOvermind
Meet the Cast of “Senior Year”
Senior Year is one of Netflix’s hottest and most popular originals this year. The movie features a hilariously unique storyline and an ensemble cast to boot, which explain why it’s one of the most popular streaming films in 2022. Senior Year was directed by Alex Hardcastle, whom most people recognize for his work on The Mindy Project, The Office, Grace & Frankie, Parks and Recreation, and A Young Doctor’s Notebook. The movie tells the story of a formerly popular cheerleader who aims to redeem her high school glory after being in a coma for years.
TVOvermind
The MCU is Drawing In More Actors
Comic book movies haven’t had a great reputation for a lot of years now in certain crowds, and it’s even come down to thinking that certain actors would prefer to avoid this genre simply because it might damage their reputation and possibly keep them from being able to obtain certain roles.
Comments / 0