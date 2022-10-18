Read full article on original website
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Failure to renew key trade measure is hitting US manufacturers hard
As American manufacturers face mounting economic headwinds, an expired U.S. trade measure is inflicting unnecessary damage on our manufacturing sector which plays a critical role in strengthening our nation’s health and national security and historically paves the way in any economic recovery. The failure by Congress to renew a...
Vox
Oops, we forgot to fix the supply chain
At first glance, it might look like the pandemic-era supply chain chaos is nearly over. Headlines bemoaning shortages of everything from PlayStations and Care Bears to medical devices are no longer a daily occurrence. Just six vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Tuesday — a tiny fraction of the 109 that were stuck outside the San Pedro Bay back in January. Meanwhile, the cost of sending a 40-foot shipping container from Asia to the West Coast is now under $3,000, far below last year’s high of more than $20,000.
KTEN.com
White House will announce additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December, a senior administration official said, as his administration seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets just three weeks from the midterm elections.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Papayas float above rising seas
Farmers in low-lying regions of Bangladesh are braving rising sea levels by cultivating their crops aboard hand-woven rafts. Faced with inhospitable growing conditions that could threaten their livelihoods, they are adapting to a climate of surging swamp waters by reviving a relic of the country’s past, according to Reuters. These farmers are returning to a traditional…
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina
Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
getnews.info
Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%
[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Global Trade Slowdown Negatively Impacts Manufacturing, Retail, Transport, Logistics Activity
Data from Tradeshift reveals that trade activity across retail, manufacturing, transport and logistics dropped sharply in Q3, as the volume of transactions between buyers and suppliers globally slowed for the third consecutive quarter. “The good news is that supply chain bottlenecks are easing, and shipping costs are falling,” says Christian...
getnews.info
Particle Counters Market Worth $825 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Inc. (US), TSI Incorporated (US)”. In September 2021, Particle Measuring Systems launched Lasair Pro Airborne Particle Counter that supports various applications, including clean area monitoring (portable and...
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
Outsight Raises $22 Million to Accelerate the Deployment of LiDAR Across All Industries
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Outsight, leader in the development of LiDAR-based 3D Software solutions, has announced that it has received funding totaling $22 million in a round that was co-led by Energy Innovation Capital (EIC) and the Defense Innovation Fund managed by Bpifrance, alongside Groupe ADP and historical investors BNP Paribas, SPDG, Demeter, Safran, and Faurecia. The funding underscores the growing significance of software integration in the quickly developing field of LiDAR beyond self-driving cars. It is also a resounding endorsement of Outsight’s industry-leading work in deploying 3D Software Solutions across a number of industries, including Smart Cities, Aviation, Robotics, Industry and Logistics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005562/en/ (Photo: Outsight)
Amprius Technologies Receives Delivery of Its First Large-Scale Production Machine to Address Growing Demand
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location. This machine is expected to increase Amprius’ capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023. With this increased capacity, Amprius anticipates it will be able to support the increasing number of customer requests for products and prototypes of its high-power batteries to support these customers’ qualification processes and commercial needs. Further, the expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius’ development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale as the company prepares for the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, the tentative location for which is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005423/en/ Amprius Technologies received its first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm. (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M
US engineering, procurement, and construction contractor SOLV Energy has invested in autonomous robotics company Swap Robotics. As part of a joint agreement, the companies will collaborate on new robotics use cases on utility-scale solar PV sites across the US and accelerate the development of new technology. PV Tech sought clarification...
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
tipranks.com
Volatility in Amprius Continues Even After Delivery of Production Machine And a $50 Million Grant
Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) continued to be volatile in pre-market trading on Thursday and were in decline after surging 77% on Wednesday. The manufacturer of high-energy density lithium-ion batteries stated that it had received its “first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location.”
