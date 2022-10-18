Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
America's teacher shortage is 'a teacher respect issue,' Education Secretary says
The coronavirus pandemic ramped up pressure on teachers, many of whom had to teach classes remotely or live with the fear of catching COVID-19 while teaching in-person. Consequently, some educators have chosen to leave the teaching profession altogether. On a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona attributed recent teacher shortages in the US to relatively low pay and a lack of respect for the profession.
districtadministration.com
Educator optimism vs. teacher burnout. Which will prevail in 2022-23?
Optimism is battling teacher burnout this school year. Optimism is trailing, but—good news—it’s only slightly behind. While a majority of educators—71%—are worried about burnout in 2022-2023, nearly the same number—66%—said they feel optimistic about this school year, according to a recent survey by Lexia Learning, a provider of literacy instruction.
districtadministration.com
What do school leaders need to know to help disabled students rebound?
Because students with disabilities are often “treated as a monolith,” it remains unclear how far this group has been knocked off course by COVID’s upheavals, a new report warns. Lumping disabled students together “masks critical variation in outcomes depending on students’ intensity of special education services, race,...
Opinion: What if Innovation, Not More Teachers, Is the Solution to the Teacher Shortage?
A heated debate is burning about whether the country faces a looming teacher shortage that threatens students’ futures. But both sides of the argument miss a fundamental point: Even if schools could go back to the old approach of a single teacher in front of a class, they should not do so. First, because it […]
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them
More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
"We're Just As Uncomfortable As The Kids": 16 Teachers Shared The Subjects They Hate Teaching
"The stories to teach the words are dry and uninteresting. Reading them to my first graders require me to psych myself up first."
Washington Examiner
A bold new approach to reform teacher licensing
What happens when a wave of populist energy crashes against deeply entrenched structural forces? Very little, unless that energy can be channeled strategically into structural reform. After the COVID-19 pandemic gave parents a window into what their children were learning , a populist backlash against critical race theory led legislatures...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
Phys.org
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
parentherald.com
Classroom Conflict: Solving Disagreements Between Students and Teachers
Kids have been back to school for more than a month now. For sure, they have slowly yet surely adjusted from the isolation the pandemic has caused to now being once again outside home and being surrounded with people at school. They have probably met new friends and reacquainted with their old ones, and together are learning new things.
Pandemic shut down many special education services – how parents can help their kids catch up
When schools shut down in March 2020, many of the nation’s roughly 7 million students in special education didn’t get the special education services to which they were entitled under federal law. The law requires these services to be provided even during special circumstances, such as the pandemic. School districts may have fallen short of providing special education services to eligible students with disabilities during the pandemic. For example, the Los Angeles Unified Public School District has been cited by the U.S. Department of Education for failing to provide appropriate special education services to students with disabilities during the pandemic. As...
districtadministration.com
As school boards thin out, districts should seize opportunity to diversify
Education professions continue to suffer, there’s no doubt about it. Stress is pushing district leaders away. Lack of respect for teachers is driving them out of the profession. And, according to recent research, a majority of school board members are not planning to seek reelection. Who will be left...
'There's only so far I can take them' – why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
districtadministration.com
Why cybersecurity skills in K-12 take commitment but not complexity
The cybersecurity skills educators need to protect their school networks from hackers are not all complex IT strategies. Here’s a great place to start. “The most important step that anyone can take is committing to improving their personal cybersecurity and then following through,” says Mark Wenberg, a K-12 cybersecurity trainer and author who is also an educational technology integrator at Richmond Public Schools in Virginia.
districtadministration.com
How a principal is creating safe spaces under a new transgender policy
Removing gender from bathroom hall passes—given the politicization of transgender bathrooms—is one step an Alaska high school principal says she took to make her students more comfortable. Mary Fulp was named Alaska’s principal of the year and then promoted from the top post at a middle school to...
districtadministration.com
Will new LGBTQ protections mean the end of hostile school climates?
For many students, showing up to school also means walking into a building where name-calling and hostility are seemingly inevitable. That’s not exactly the welcoming environment meant to help nurture and prepare the next generation for a successful future. A sense of belonging in one’s school can be difficult...
