KING 5

Bolt Creek Fire impacts will be felt for years to come

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Crews are finally heading home from the Bolt Creek Fire, after battling the smoke and flames for more than a month. However, people living there are still far from out of the woods. It's back to business as usual at LouSki's Deli. Receipts have been off...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?

SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
SEATTLE, WA
Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
Seattle's air quality among the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke

SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality Thursday morning is the worst of any place in the world, according to IQAir's Air Quality and pollution city rankings. The air quality in the region was measured at 238 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m. Thursday, putting Seattle ahead of Portland, Ore., Bejing, China, Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan in the top five. Seattle measured above 250 on the AQI by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma police sponsoring catalytic converter engraving event

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police hope to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts with an event coming up next month. The Tacoma Police Department (TPD), in partnership with Titus-Will Toyota and Simmons Automotive, is hosting a catalytic converter etching service on Nov. 18, 2022, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
TACOMA, WA
Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
SEATTLE, WA
Latinx arts, culture at center of Seattle nonprofit orchestra's mission

SEATTLE — A Seattle-based nonprofit hopes to help young musicians learn and grow by offering free classes with access to instruments, playing music by Latinx composers and hosting events to foster intercultural understanding. Orquestra Northwest, which hosts programs including Youth Strings Outreach, Cascade Conducting and the Ballard Civic Orchestra,...
SEATTLE, WA
Starbucks selling Seattle's Best Coffee brand to Nestle

SEATTLE — Starbucks is selling its Seattle’s Best Coffee brand to Nestle for an undisclosed amount. Nestle, which is based in Vevey, Switzerland, has been in a partnership with Seattle-based Starbucks since 2018 and already distributes Starbucks-branded coffee in more than 80 markets worldwide. David Rennie, head of...
SEATTLE, WA
Man shot while inside his Rainier Beach home

SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after they were shot while inside their Rainier Beach home Monday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South around 10:10 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report a man had been shot.
SEATTLE, WA
