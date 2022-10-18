SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality Thursday morning is the worst of any place in the world, according to IQAir's Air Quality and pollution city rankings. The air quality in the region was measured at 238 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m. Thursday, putting Seattle ahead of Portland, Ore., Bejing, China, Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan in the top five. Seattle measured above 250 on the AQI by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO