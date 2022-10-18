Read full article on original website
King County hosts workshop to recruit women for EMS, firefighting workforce
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Dozens of women in King County seeking to pursue careers in the firefighting and EMS workforce are heading down to Federal Way this weekend. That's where the county is hosting a workshop, looking for new recruits. "I think it's a really cool opportunity, and if...
Pilot program looking to nab noisy drivers underway in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Speed and red light cameras are common across western Washington. Now, new technology could be on the way to nab cars, trucks and motorcycles that make too much noise. Kirkland is the first city in the state to deploy a six-month pilot program that will capture...
Bolt Creek Fire impacts will be felt for years to come
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Crews are finally heading home from the Bolt Creek Fire, after battling the smoke and flames for more than a month. However, people living there are still far from out of the woods. It's back to business as usual at LouSki's Deli. Receipts have been off...
Lynnwood on-demand service similar to Uber costs $2.50 or less per ride
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — People in the Alderwood neighborhood of Lynnwood will have a new way to get around town starting Thursday. The city is testing a one-year pilot program for an on-demand ride service that will cost as much as a bus fare. With the new Link Light Rail...
Former KING 5 anchor authors Korean cookbook for kids and hosts Seattle events
SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
Food justice: Seattle food banks put emphasis on providing healthy, culturally diverse ingredients
SEATTLE — Food justice is the idea that nutritious food should be accessible to everyone equally. Even when it comes to equity, food is part of the conversation. Every week, El Centro De La Raza in Beacon Hill fills hundreds of bags with groceries. They focus on adding ingredients that accommodate ethnically diverse needs.
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Seattle's air quality among the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality Thursday morning is the worst of any place in the world, according to IQAir's Air Quality and pollution city rankings. The air quality in the region was measured at 238 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m. Thursday, putting Seattle ahead of Portland, Ore., Bejing, China, Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan in the top five. Seattle measured above 250 on the AQI by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Burien business owners raise concerns about open drug use, property crime near city hall
BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien City Council meeting was paused, then evacuated on Monday night when people were smoking an unknown substance right outside. Some business owners said this incident highlights an ongoing safety problem. There are concerns in the city about open drug use and property crime. A...
Tacoma police sponsoring catalytic converter engraving event
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police hope to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts with an event coming up next month. The Tacoma Police Department (TPD), in partnership with Titus-Will Toyota and Simmons Automotive, is hosting a catalytic converter etching service on Nov. 18, 2022, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Timeline: Air quality improves as weather system moves into western Washington
SEATTLE — Relief from the wildfire smoke has finally arrived, and the days of hazardous air quality in western Washington appear to be over thanks to a weather system moving into the region. The shift to onshore flow helped push fresh, coastal air to the Puget Sound region early...
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
Latinx arts, culture at center of Seattle nonprofit orchestra's mission
SEATTLE — A Seattle-based nonprofit hopes to help young musicians learn and grow by offering free classes with access to instruments, playing music by Latinx composers and hosting events to foster intercultural understanding. Orquestra Northwest, which hosts programs including Youth Strings Outreach, Cascade Conducting and the Ballard Civic Orchestra,...
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
Starbucks selling Seattle's Best Coffee brand to Nestle
SEATTLE — Starbucks is selling its Seattle’s Best Coffee brand to Nestle for an undisclosed amount. Nestle, which is based in Vevey, Switzerland, has been in a partnership with Seattle-based Starbucks since 2018 and already distributes Starbucks-branded coffee in more than 80 markets worldwide. David Rennie, head of...
Off duty fire captain, bystanders help rescue driver from fiery crash on I-90
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 reopened Tuesday morning after fully closing due to a "serious" multi-vehicle crash near Bellevue Way. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash on the East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue around 7:15 a.m. Washington...
Man shot while inside his Rainier Beach home
SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after they were shot while inside their Rainier Beach home Monday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South around 10:10 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report a man had been shot.
