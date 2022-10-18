Read full article on original website
Pelicans' Ingram leaves vs Utah with concussion symptoms
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the second half of New Orleans’ home opener against Utah on Sunday night because of concussion symptoms. Ingram, who averaged 28 points in New Orleans’ first two games, appeared to get hit in the face while colliding with Naji Marshall in the second quarter. He checked himself out of the game and went to the locker room. At halftime, the Pelicans announced he would not return for the second half. The 6-foot-8 Ingram, who starts at small forward, had scored 10 points in 11 minutes before leaving the game.
Hornets face tough task defending Hawks' backcourt duo
The combination of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will try to extend their early-season success and help the Atlanta Hawks remain undefeated when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Hawks are 2-0 after wins over Houston and Orlando, the latter a 108-98 victory on Friday. The Hornets, who...
MNF: Bears and Patriots Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to face the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Patriots are heavy favorites at home despite the lack of clarity at the QB position. Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones getting the start, SISB believes the game total will remain fairly low, setting it at only 39.5 for the third-lowest implied points total in Week 7.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston fans wake up enthusiastic as Game 4 approaches
Astros fans hope this could be the day the 'Stros get it done and punch their ticket to The World Series once again!
