How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
College football media reacts to AP Top 25 poll for Week 9
The LSU Tigers leaped into the latest AP Top 25 list following their upset victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. Week 8 of the 2022 college football season had plenty of exciting stories. The Clemson Tigers survived against Syracuse Orange, the Oregon Ducks handed the UCLA Bruins their first loss of the season, and the LSU Tigers overcame a 17-3 deficit to defeat the Ole Miss Rebels 45-20.
Texas football message board wants Sarkisian out in favor of a 3-ring circus
A Texas Longhorns message board wants head coach Steve Sarkisian out after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 looking to bring the Oklahoma State Cowboys further down the AP Top 25 after they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime the week prior.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Seahawks’ Ring of Honor a small piece of what makes Shaun Alexander special
SEATTLE — Lost amid last weekend’s Seattle sports equinox was the induction of Shaun Alexander into the Seahawks Ring of Honor, where he became the fourth honoree of the 2005 Super Bowl finalist to be recognized. “The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact Shaun had on...
Did the Packers get screwed by illegal contact penalty?
The Green Bay Packers are facing a surprisingly-tough test from the Washington Commanders, but did they screwed on a defensive penalty?. The Packers had a chance to extend their lead with a defensive touchdown from Rasul Douglas in the first half. That lead — which ended up being four rather than two scores to end the half — could come back to cost Green Bay.
