ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Bowling Green. Here’s the winning numbers

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n28za_0idXhe4s00

A winning Kentucky Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Bowling Green ahead of Monday night’s drawing — and the winner has yet to come forward, state lottery officials revealed Tuesday.

The winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1,000,000. However, because the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, their prize was doubled, a Kentucky Lottery representative told the Herald-Leader in an email.

The winning numbers are 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number is 3.

“We advise the winner(s) to sign the back of their tickets immediately. The winner has 180 days from last night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville,” Kentucky Lottery representative Sara Westerman told the Herald-Leader Tuesday.

In an update Tuesday morning, lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Speedway No. 5462 at 2401 Nashville Road in Bowling Green. The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s upcoming drawing is $508 million.

Kentucky man ‘never imagined’ winning the lottery, then scratched off a $500K ticket

‘Am I dreaming?’ After more than a month, Lexington man claims $1M Powerball prize

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hazard-herald.com

Record fish caught in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville Football Homecoming

Isaiah Manning was named the Hopkinsville High homecoming king and Faith Folz was named the Hopkinsville High homecoming queen Thursday night at the Stadium of Champions. Queen attendants were JuKyiah Catlett, Taylor Joachiam, and Azalia Leake. King attendants were Tim Marvel and Sterling McNutt.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
KENTUCKY STATE
Outdoor Life

Eighth Grader Arrows a 238-Inch Buck, Likely the Biggest Non-Typical Ever Killed by a Youth Hunter in Kentucky

Eighth-grader Ian Meredith picked the perfect day to play hooky on Monday, Sept. 26. Meredith had his sights set on a giant whitetail he’d nicknamed “Tackle Box”, and he’d seen the buck on trail cameras frequenting his family’s 400-acre property in Kentucky. His mother, Beth, wasn’t so keen on the idea at first, but of all people, it was one of Ian’s teachers who encouraged him to hunt that day.
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
475
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy