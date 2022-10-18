Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Bowling Green. Here’s the winning numbers

A winning Kentucky Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Bowling Green ahead of Monday night’s drawing — and the winner has yet to come forward, state lottery officials revealed Tuesday.

The winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1,000,000. However, because the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, their prize was doubled, a Kentucky Lottery representative told the Herald-Leader in an email.

The winning numbers are 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number is 3.

“We advise the winner(s) to sign the back of their tickets immediately. The winner has 180 days from last night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville,” Kentucky Lottery representative Sara Westerman told the Herald-Leader Tuesday.

In an update Tuesday morning, lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Speedway No. 5462 at 2401 Nashville Road in Bowling Green. The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s upcoming drawing is $508 million.

