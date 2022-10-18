Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO