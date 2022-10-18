Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-FoxcroftThe Maine WriterDover-foxcroft, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Glenburn culvert causing issues for residents
GLENBURN — The heavy downpours Maine received Saturday brought with it dramatic damages to the area. In Glenburn, the rain caused the culvert on Pushaw Road to wash out, and residents like mailman Mark Tripp and Jonathan Atkinson have been feeling the effects. “It’s a big inconvenience getting to...
With the Recent Rain, How Much Snow Would That Have Been?
Just for the story, we will use the numbers that came from the weather office for Bangor. On Tuesday we got 2 inches of rain. Last Friday we received 5 inches of rain. Hold onto your shovel while the conversion is being computed. From the National Weather Service. How many...
WMTW
Officials: Washout causes six train cars to derail in Maine
ORNEVILLE, Maine (WABI) — Piscataquis County authorities are at the scene of a train derailment in Orneville. Six cars from a Canadian Pacific train derailed Wednesday morning due to a washout near Route 16. Officials say one of the engines was severely damaged in the derailment. No roads are...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
WGME
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Somerset County deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of White School House Road and Route 201 in Madison around 8:12 a.m. on Friday. Deputies Ron Blodgett and Jeffrey Brann responded to the scene at what is known as Clough's Corner,...
wabi.tv
Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call. Police say the driver of the another...
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
Oops, Maybe the Largest Flagpole in the World Won’t Be in Maine
Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.
Wilmington Apple
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
foxbangor.com
Residents escape house fire
SEARSMONT — Searsmont Fire Department responded to a structure fire this afternoon. Searsmont Fire Chief James Ames said a mailman spotted the fire and soon called for help. Ames believes the fire originated on the first floor of the home and quickly expanded to the second level. A couple...
Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine
A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
Route 1A in Holden closes during crash
HOLDEN, Maine — Brewer dispatch confirmed Route 1A in Holden closed due to a car crash around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
wabi.tv
Lacher family continues search for son this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor more than four months ago is expanding their search statewide. They feel they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been searching for him...
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
foxbangor.com
Bucksport downtown revitalization now in phase two
BUCKSPORT — Bucksport is moving ahead with phase two of its downtown revitalization project to improve building storefronts in the downtown area. The ongoing project will cost $95,000 and bring in $281,000 of revenue for the town, according to Richard Rotella, who is the Community and Economic Development Director for Bucksport.
foxbangor.com
Company proposes reopening landfill
BUCKSPORT — A scrap metal company has proposed reopening a landfill at the site of a former Bucksport mill. American Iron and Metal owns part of the site at the old Verso Paper Mill. Now, they’re asking the town of Bucksport to partner in getting the landfill up and...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
wabi.tv
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The house at the intersection of Spring Hill and Wiers Roads Palmyra belongs to the Hill family. “We do want to live here in peace. We do want to enjoy it and be able to work out in the yard without fear of any type of accidents happening,” Brian Hill said.
Comments / 0