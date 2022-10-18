ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenburn, ME

foxbangor.com

Glenburn culvert causing issues for residents

GLENBURN — The heavy downpours Maine received Saturday brought with it dramatic damages to the area. In Glenburn, the rain caused the culvert on Pushaw Road to wash out, and residents like mailman Mark Tripp and Jonathan Atkinson have been feeling the effects. “It’s a big inconvenience getting to...
GLENBURN, ME
Z107.3

With the Recent Rain, How Much Snow Would That Have Been?

Just for the story, we will use the numbers that came from the weather office for Bangor. On Tuesday we got 2 inches of rain. Last Friday we received 5 inches of rain. Hold onto your shovel while the conversion is being computed. From the National Weather Service. How many...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call. Police say the driver of the another...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95

PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
94.9 HOM

Oops, Maybe the Largest Flagpole in the World Won’t Be in Maine

Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
Wilmington Apple

21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash

PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Residents escape house fire

SEARSMONT — Searsmont Fire Department responded to a structure fire this afternoon. Searsmont Fire Chief James Ames said a mailman spotted the fire and soon called for help. Ames believes the fire originated on the first floor of the home and quickly expanded to the second level. A couple...
SEARSMONT, ME
B98.5

Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine

A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
PITTSFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Lacher family continues search for son this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor more than four months ago is expanding their search statewide. They feel they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been searching for him...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bucksport downtown revitalization now in phase two

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport is moving ahead with phase two of its downtown revitalization project to improve building storefronts in the downtown area. The ongoing project will cost $95,000 and bring in $281,000 of revenue for the town, according to Richard Rotella, who is the Community and Economic Development Director for Bucksport.
BUCKSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Company proposes reopening landfill

BUCKSPORT — A scrap metal company has proposed reopening a landfill at the site of a former Bucksport mill. American Iron and Metal owns part of the site at the old Verso Paper Mill. Now, they’re asking the town of Bucksport to partner in getting the landfill up and...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, ME

