Alabama football fan attends his 641st consecutive Crimson Tide game Saturday night
An amazing streak continued Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and it continued in grand fashion. It’s a streak that began 50 years ago, way back in 1972. Huntsville, Alabama's Tommy Ray (pictured, left) attended his 641st consecutive Alabama football game. Home games, road games, bowl games, playoff games, national...
Disc golf course opens in Florence
The City of Florence has officially opened The Club On Cypress, a new professional-level disc golf course.
Shoot the undead with paintballs at Grace Hill Farms in Athens
The ride is 30 minutes long and includes a supply of paintballs. The all-ages event is a great way to enjoy some family fun.
WAAY-TV
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
WAFF
First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Golf Digest
Alabama man arrested for blasting neighbor’s house with shotgun after argument over Tide-Tennessee game
They say It Just Means More, and hoo boy they are not lying. According to the Florence Alabama Police Department, a man is in custody following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. According to reports, Ricky Franks Jr. was watching the game at his neighbor’s house. As time expired and Alabama’s first loss of the season was confirmed, an argument broke out. Franks Jr. left, grabbed his shotgun, and fired a load of buckshot into his neighbor’s house. Last time we checked you’re not allowed to do that. Not even in Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House
The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
Pipe replacement coming to southern Madison County without road closures
Normally for drainage projects, you'd have to deal with a road closed while crews cut up old galvanized pipes to replace them, but not in this case.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police: Fight over football game leads to gunshot, arrest
A man got so upset about a football game Saturday that he had to go to jail, according to the Florence Police Department. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Button Avenue about shots being fired. They learned there had been a fight, after which a suspect allegedly went home, got a shotgun, came back, and fired at the victim’s home.
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
The Daily South
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
WAFF
Guntersville receives $57 million bid for construction of new high school
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools received a $57 million for the construction of a new Guntersville High School. GCS Superintendent Jason Barnett estimated the building would cost $46 million over a year ago. Barnett said that Thrash Commercial Contractors had the cheapest bid at $57 million. A year...
WAAY-TV
Eastbound I-565 at University Drive closed Friday afternoon in Huntsville due to wreck
UPDATE: Traffic is now moving more smoothly. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at mile marker 22 due to a traffic accident. This is in the area of University Drive. Please use alternate routes. Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
WAFF
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
