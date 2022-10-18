ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Golf Digest

Alabama man arrested for blasting neighbor’s house with shotgun after argument over Tide-Tennessee game

They say It Just Means More, and hoo boy they are not lying. According to the Florence Alabama Police Department, a man is in custody following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. According to reports, Ricky Franks Jr. was watching the game at his neighbor’s house. As time expired and Alabama’s first loss of the season was confirmed, an argument broke out. Franks Jr. left, grabbed his shotgun, and fired a load of buckshot into his neighbor’s house. Last time we checked you’re not allowed to do that. Not even in Alabama.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House

The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police: Fight over football game leads to gunshot, arrest

A man got so upset about a football game Saturday that he had to go to jail, according to the Florence Police Department. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Button Avenue about shots being fired. They learned there had been a fight, after which a suspect allegedly went home, got a shotgun, came back, and fired at the victim’s home.
FLORENCE, AL
The Daily South

Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm

Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
