Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Pushing For $20K While MATIC Soars 7% (Market Watch)
ATOM and MATIC are the best performers from the larger-cap alts on a daily scale. After a few days of trading sideways around $19,000, bitcoin finally went on the offensive, pushing toward $20,000. Most altcoins are also with slight daily gains. MATIC and ATOM stand out as today’s best performers,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Links With Gold as Inflation Hedge at 30-Day View
Bitcoin’s price actions for the past several months suggest that the asset could be acting like an inflation hedge. The correlation between Bitcoin and stocks may be decoupling. And the original cryptocurrency might be working as advertised as an inflation hedge. With inflation soaring, BTC is tracking more like spot gold than US stocks.
cryptopotato.com
People Buy the Wrong APT Token Before Aptos Listing, Apricot Finance Soars 70%
In anticipation of the listing of the Aptos token, users flock to buy APT … but it’s the wrong one. Aptos, the so-called “Solana Killer,” has been the most heavily discussed topic in the past couple of days. The protocol had previously vouched for being able to handle up to 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), and its native cryptocurrency, APT, is about to hit major exchanges in hours.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
US Stock Futures Surge Following Monday's Rally; Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 550 points in the previous session following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Data on industrial production for September will...
Motley Fool
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Climb
Stocks closed lower Wednesday as rising government bond yields offset a round of well-received corporate earnings reports. For Stocks, the Midterms May Not Matter. Here's Why That's A Good Thing. On the earnings front, Netflix (NFLX) stock rallied 13.1% after the streaming giant unveiled better-than-expected third-quarter results and gave details...
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
cryptopotato.com
XRP Crashes 17% in 10 Days but is the Worst Yet to Come? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple is currently in a correction following the recent positive price action. At the time of writing, XRP has lost around 17% of its value in the last ten days after failing to break above a long-lasting resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. XRP began its decline...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Signals Support for New 0.2% LUNC Tax Burn
LUNC remained unfazed by the passing of the proposal and was down by nearly 8%. Binance announced updates to the deposit and withdrawal fees for LUNC and USTC on the Terra Classic network. This comes after the community passed proposal 5234, first presented by Akujiro, to lower the tax burn from 1.2% to 0.2% and take 10% of the collected seigniorage and add it to the community pool at the end of the epoch.
cryptopotato.com
Aptos Rollercoaster: APT Soars to $100 and Drops Below $8 Hours After Listing on Binance
APT – the newly-listed native cryptocurrency of the “Solana Killer” Aptos – soared to $100 and then crashed below $8 in the first few minutes after the market opened on Binance. Aptos, a protocol touted by its founders as the “Solana Killer,” quickly became one of...
cryptopotato.com
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th August 2022]. Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from web 3 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless & secure crypto payments in the real world.
cryptopotato.com
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Hit by Federal Investigations
Operational irregularities on Celsius’ part are believed to be the reason. Celsius has been one of the more high-profile casualties of a sharp sell-off in the crypto market that was triggered in part by May’s collapse of the Terra blockchain. The now-bankrupt crypto lender’s legal headaches continue.
cryptopotato.com
Idea of Tech-Driven Regulatory Framework Under G20 Receives Mixed Reactions
G20 plays an important role in formulating policies for cooperation and governance of international finance and economy. A day after Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about her plans to work towards a tech-driven regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies under the aegis of G20, industry leaders offered mixed reactions to her statements.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Discount to Hashrate Greatest Since Q2 2020
Bitcoin’s price is at the greatest discount to hashrate since the second quarter of 2020. Bitcoin’s price may have been consolidating within a very narrow range over the past couple of weeks, but it’s hashrate does no such thing. It’s been on the rise for quite a while and charts new all-time highs regularly.
Comments / 0