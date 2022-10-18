Read full article on original website
Related
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans showed promise through three quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately stumbled in the final period.
Albany Herald
Don’t Panic About Brady or Rodgers Just Yet
How brave of me to take up the case for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, who seem to be struggling now. It’s a difficult job, but someone has to do it.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Turnovers doom Detroit Lions vs. Cowboys: 'This is my fault and it won’t happen again'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jamaal Williams sat in front of his locker, head down, brushing his hair, beating himself up over his role in another baffling loss by the Detroit Lions. Williams lost a fumble on the goal line early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-6 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the second of five turnovers the Lions committed in a snowball of a second half. ...
Albany Herald
MNF: Bears and Patriots Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to face the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Patriots are heavy favorites at home despite the lack of clarity at the QB position. Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones getting the start, SISB believes the game total will remain fairly low, setting it at only 39.5 for the third-lowest implied points total in Week 7.
Broncos fall to the Jets
DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
Comments / 0