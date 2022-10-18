(Undated) -- The latest poll in the governor's race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Governor Tim Walz, within that survey's margin of error. The poll is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News, and Carleton College analyst Steven Schier says about its accuracy: "They have a lean or a bias in the results towards the Republicans of about 1.4 percent, so even you allow for that, you've got a very tight race here." This latest poll also shows Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz expanding his lead to nearly five points over D-F-L incumbent Keith Ellison. And State Auditor Julie Blaha trails Republican challenger Ryan Wilson by nearly four points. Schier says Ellison and Blaha are both in serious trouble politically. "Multiple polls have shown this either tied or... them with a very small lead.... This Trafalgar poll shows them behind, so it's anybody's guess whether they can win re-election," Schier says. The survey finds Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon slightly increasing his lead to two points over Republican challenger Kim Crockett, although the two remain in a tight battle.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO