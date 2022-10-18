Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Richmond man seriously hurt in chainsaw accident
(Richmond MN-) A Richmond man is hospitalized after a chainsaw accident Thursday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 71-year-old Larry Gorecki accidently cut his leg with the chainsaw near his home on Mapleview Road in Farming Township around 5:40 p.m. He was unable to stop the bleeding and briefly lost consciousness. His wife Patricia, who was with him, transported him out of the woods on a tractor and met up with first responders who provided medical attention until a helicopter arrived and flew Gorecki to St.Cloud Hospital.
willmarradio.com
New clues surface in disappearance of Joshua Guimond
(Collegeville MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying pictures of men found on Joshua Guimond's computer. Guimond went missing November 9th 2002 after he attended a party with friends at the Metten Court dorms located on the campus of Saint John’s University in Collegeville. At approximately 11:45 PM, Joshua got up and left the dorm room. Many attending the party were unaware that Joshua had left. It is unknown where Joshua went after leaving the party and no one has seen him since. Joshua was 20 years old at the time of his disappearance. Joshua was 6 feet tall, 176 lbs, and had blonde hair.
willmarradio.com
Unidentified men
New clues surface in disappearance of Joshua Guimond. (Collegeville MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help ide…
willmarradio.com
Traffic signal, J-turn rejected as safety options on Highway 23 at New London
(New London MN-) MnDot says following a community input process, the number of potential improvements for the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London has been narrowed from four to two. Both the interchange and roundabout concepts showed support from the community and will move forward in the process for further community input. The J-turn and traffic signal concepts are not moving forward.
willmarradio.com
Gas prices drop slightly
(Undated) -- Minnesota gas prices are on the decline this weekend. Triple-A says the statewide average is down seven cents from last Friday to three dollars and 69 cents a gallon. Triple-A says Polk County has some of the cheapest gas in Minnesota at three-53 a gallon, down six cents from last week.
willmarradio.com
COVID-19 numbers remain low in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) -- COVID-19 levels are remaining low in Minnesota. A COVID-19 update released yesterday shows fewer than 800 infections per day at mid month, down from 14-hundred per day in mid-August. Hospitalizations and deaths have remained constant in the last month. Minnesota is averaging just under 440 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day. The CDC estimates 88-percent of Minnesota children have already been infected with COVID-19.
willmarradio.com
Zion Irving Lutheran Church "Harvest Sale"
Zion Irving Lutheran Church "Harvest Sale" Starting at 5 pm: Hamburger Rice Hotdish Supper for a free will donation. Also crafts, produce, and baked goods for sale. Zion Irving Lutheran Church is located in rural Hawick on County Road #103.
willmarradio.com
Merry Netland
Merry Netland, 77, of Pennock, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 27, at First Covenant Church in Willmar and will be live-streamed on the church’s website. Interment will be at Frank Lake Covenant Cemetery in rural Murdock. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, October 26, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Frank Lake Covenant Cemetery, Samaritan’s Purse, or Safe Avenues.
willmarradio.com
Event in Willmar Saturday will raise money for Ukrainian refugees
(Willmar MN-) People have a chance to get involved in helping the people of Ukraine Saturday with an event at Robbin's Island Park in Willmar. An event called "Taste of Ukraine" goes from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Four Seasons Shelter, and is a fundraiser for food baskets for Ukrainian refugees. Event organizer Dawn Marcus says there will be Ukrainian food, music, art and a lot of sunflower-themed items...
willmarradio.com
Dale "Savage" Dahl
Dale “Savage” Dahl, age 62, of Bird Island passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones, after a seven month battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Pastor Dan Croonquist officiating. Military honors will follow the service with burial in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
willmarradio.com
Dale Koenen
Dale Koenen, 72, Clara City, Minn., died Thursday, Oct. 20, in Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 am Tuesday, October 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday October 24 at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service.
willmarradio.com
Special Weather Statement issued October 22 at 5:10AM CDT by NWS
..ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON... Warm temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s combined with little increase in dew points will result in low humidity vales of 15 to 25 percent. This combined with breezy southerly winds this afternoon of 10 to 25 mph will result in elevated risk.
willmarradio.com
James Kadlec
James Kadlec, age 83, of Olivia, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Father Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Military rites will follow the service and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia; with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the mass at the church on Wednesday. Memorials are preferred to St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Renville County Walk in the Park.
willmarradio.com
Taste of Ukraine
Come experience Ukraine Food, Crafts and Culture. Come and experience everything we love about Ukraine, the people, food and culture. Purpose is to raise support during this extremely difficult time of war. The goal is to provide 1000+ food baskets to 4 communities. This is a free event. Suggested donations...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota unemployment rate remains low...Jensen not impressed
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan say they're celebrating 12 consecutive months of job growth, reflected in today's latest employment numbers that outpace the national rate, plus continued low unemployment. Republican challenger Scott Jensen is not impressed, saying Walz lockdowns during the pandemic put hundreds of thousands of people out of the work force, and now that they're coming back, he claims job growth. Jensen says the thing to look at is G-D-P growth -- and on that, Minnesota is in the bottom half of the nation, he says.
willmarradio.com
New poll shows Jensen with slight lead over Walz
(Undated) -- The latest poll in the governor's race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Governor Tim Walz, within that survey's margin of error. The poll is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News, and Carleton College analyst Steven Schier says about its accuracy: "They have a lean or a bias in the results towards the Republicans of about 1.4 percent, so even you allow for that, you've got a very tight race here." This latest poll also shows Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz expanding his lead to nearly five points over D-F-L incumbent Keith Ellison. And State Auditor Julie Blaha trails Republican challenger Ryan Wilson by nearly four points. Schier says Ellison and Blaha are both in serious trouble politically. "Multiple polls have shown this either tied or... them with a very small lead.... This Trafalgar poll shows them behind, so it's anybody's guess whether they can win re-election," Schier says. The survey finds Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon slightly increasing his lead to two points over Republican challenger Kim Crockett, although the two remain in a tight battle.
Comments / 0