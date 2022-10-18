Read full article on original website
NME
BTS’ Jin to perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay live for the first time in Buenos Aires
BTS‘ Jin will be performing his upcoming solo single ‘The Astronaut’ alongside Coldplay for the first time during the band’s forthcoming concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world and tickets are available now. Big Hit Music published a...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Jam With Journey Onstage
Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined Journey onstage on Thursday night to play the latter's "Wheel in the Sky" and the former's "Enter Sandman." You can watch a video of the performance below. The guest appearance took place at Journey's second consecutive show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "Had...
Def Leppard and Motley Crue announce The World Tour
After conquering America, hard rock veterans Def Leppard and Motley Crue join forces again for The World Tour
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy
Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Meat Loaf, Guns N' Roses and Oasis albums listed among the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history
The Official Charts Company have revealed the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history and a rock artist is number 1
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
SFGate
BTS’ Jin to Perform Solo Single ‘Astronaut’ With Coldplay for ‘Music of the Spheres’ Broadcast
Coldplay’s live broadcast Music of the Spheres will feature BTS member Jin in a special appearance that will see the debut live performance of his forthcoming solo single “The Astronaut,” set for release on Oct. 28. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium will be presented in theaters on Oct. 28 and 29.
Larry June brings signature street hits, catchphrases and lifestyle tips for the ACL masses
Larry June turned the Honda stage into a spaceship on a blade, with the San Francisco rapper bringing his undeniable West Coast aura and signature street hits to the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Despite the relatively light Honda stage crowd, the San Francisco rapper had energy fit for thousands,...
NME
Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the US
Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour featured a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch footage of the show above. After travelling out to the show, Lovett got on stage to perform the band’s singles...
Blink-182 add more dates to their Australian tour after 'overwhelming demand' as they reunite with original member Tom DeLonge
Blink-182 announced they've added more dates to their Australian tour. The American pop-punk band, consisting of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, are reuniting for the first time in seven years for a world tour in 2024. Three additional shows has been added in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The...
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to Relaunch ‘Famous Monsters’ Magazine
Frontman of the masked, monstrous rock band Slipknot, Corey Taylor, will soon be giving new life to old monsters. Earlier this year, Taylor bought the rights to Famous Monsters, the vintage horror fanzine brand. The musician announced its acquisition and his plans for the brand on Friday (Oct. 14) at the Son of Monsterpalooza convention in Burbank, California.
Kerrang
PVRIS return with two new singles and accompanying short film
Following a couple of 2022 collabs, PVRIS are finally back with brand-new music of their own!. The Lynn Gunn-led project share two excellent – but very different – singles, entitled ANYWHERE BUT HERE and ANIMAL, both via new label Hopeless. Of the former, Lynn explains: “At its core,...
iheart.com
ICYMI: Billie Eilish Might Be Dating The Lead Singer Of The Neighbourhood
My inner 2014 Tumblr era Sami coming out again with this one! Billie Eilish is rumored to be dating Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood, and I am not okay!!! Neither one has come out and said that anythings official yet, but recent photos of them might say otherwise. The two...
