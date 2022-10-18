ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Off Leash Social hosting Halloween festivities

Off Leash Social hosting Halloween festivities
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU debuts custom coffee roast 'Bucky's Blend'

ETSU debuts custom coffee roast 'Bucky's Blend'
JOHNSON CITY, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
wjhl.com

Commission approves temporarily halting changes with Observation Knob campers

Sullivan County commissioners approved a motion Thursday night to temporarily halt changes regarding campers at the county's Observation Knob Park.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college

Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, October 21, 2022

Tails and Paws for Friday, October 21, 2022
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season

Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season.
KINGSPORT, TN

Community Policy