Barbara Jean (Schaller) Disher
Barbara Jean (Schaller) Disher, age 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 18, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center in Holland, Michigan. Barb grew up on her father’s farm in Monclova, OH, and learned the value of hard work while doing her chores and detasseling corn. She was a 1953 graduate of Maumee High School in Maumee, OH, and received her BA in Elementary Education from Ohio State University in 1957. She married her college sweetheart, Larry Disher, in 1958 and taught Kindergarten at Hamilton Elementary in Columbus, Ohio until her children were born. She stayed at home to raise her three children and take care of the books for Larry’s veterinarian practice. She and Larry lived in Lakeview, MI until Larry retired and they moved to Cross Village, MI, and wintered in Harlingen, TX for the next 31 years. Barb was always active in the community and with her children’s activities. She served on City Council in Lakeview for years, was president of their association in Texas, and helped get the Reading Room established in Cross Village. She attended almost every event and game her children played in school. She was a self-learner and taught herself to knit, crochet, weave, do macramé, and needlepoint. She owned her own yarn store and taught knitting and crochet classes. She loved music and was an accomplished piano and organ player and enjoyed inviting her musical friends over for jam sessions. Barb loved the beach at Cross Village and decorating their home with her many crafts.
Two Critically Hurt in North Side Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – Three persons were injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:20 PM. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Holland man, drifted across the center line and slammed into a westbound SUV head-on.
Kalamazoo Central High School graduate’s work in space exploration to live on for years to come
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Astronaut James McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission which tested the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1947. Just 18 years later in 1965, he commanded the Gemini 4 mission where he...
Motorcyclist Hurt by Motorist Driving Through Red Light Near Zeeland
ZEELAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 48-year-old Zeeland man was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV just east of Zeeland on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Business 196 and 84th Avenue shortly after 6:30 PM. That was where the Zeeland motorcyclist, driving his machine southbound on a green light, was hit by the eastbound motor vehicle, driven by an 89-year-old Zeeland woman, who apparently “disregarded the red light,” Smoes said in a department statement.
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
Another Reported Shooting Incident in Off-Campus Housing Near GVSU; One Wounded
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 23, 2022) – For the third time in this fall semester, there has been a reported shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a patrol unit in the area of the Alpine...
