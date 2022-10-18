Barbara Jean (Schaller) Disher, age 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 18, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center in Holland, Michigan. Barb grew up on her father’s farm in Monclova, OH, and learned the value of hard work while doing her chores and detasseling corn. She was a 1953 graduate of Maumee High School in Maumee, OH, and received her BA in Elementary Education from Ohio State University in 1957. She married her college sweetheart, Larry Disher, in 1958 and taught Kindergarten at Hamilton Elementary in Columbus, Ohio until her children were born. She stayed at home to raise her three children and take care of the books for Larry’s veterinarian practice. She and Larry lived in Lakeview, MI until Larry retired and they moved to Cross Village, MI, and wintered in Harlingen, TX for the next 31 years. Barb was always active in the community and with her children’s activities. She served on City Council in Lakeview for years, was president of their association in Texas, and helped get the Reading Room established in Cross Village. She attended almost every event and game her children played in school. She was a self-learner and taught herself to knit, crochet, weave, do macramé, and needlepoint. She owned her own yarn store and taught knitting and crochet classes. She loved music and was an accomplished piano and organ player and enjoyed inviting her musical friends over for jam sessions. Barb loved the beach at Cross Village and decorating their home with her many crafts.

