Buena, NJ

Daily Voice

South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports

Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers. Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dogs Celebrate “Howl-O-Ween” on Boards in Ocean City

Two googly eyes and a wet tongue looked up at the Leipold family. Their pup, Freddy, wore a cowboy hat and a bandana in coordination with his dad. “He hates his hat but loves it here,” Jane Leipold chuckled. Ocean City prohibits dogs from the Boardwalk for the bulk...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
