Kooky retro diner in Medford, NJ will close permanently
I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (Oct. 17) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part: "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports
Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers. Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering...
Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids
Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April 2022 when...
ocnjdaily.com
Dogs Celebrate “Howl-O-Ween” on Boards in Ocean City
Two googly eyes and a wet tongue looked up at the Leipold family. Their pup, Freddy, wore a cowboy hat and a bandana in coordination with his dad. “He hates his hat but loves it here,” Jane Leipold chuckled. Ocean City prohibits dogs from the Boardwalk for the bulk...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Hamilton, NJ resident invites you to see her Halloween house
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
Beloved Central Jersey Dad Of Newborn Twins Dies In Crash At 29
Beloved Central Jersey dad of newborn twins Harjot Singh died in a car accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 29. Born in Basant Pura, Barara Haryana, India, Harjot moved to New Jersey nine years ago and lived in Princeton Junction at the time of his death, according to a GoFundMe created for his funeral expenses.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Fire Rips Through Ocean City, NJ House, Father Saves 3 Children
Quick actions by the homeowner helped save his three children early Tuesday morning when a blazing fire broke out in the family's home in Ocean City. The children's father rescued his three kids, including a baby, and everyone escaped to safety. Ocean City firefighters arrived at the home at 1912...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
The One Day That Dogs Are Allowed On Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk
Pets are strictly prohibited from being on the Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk 364 days per-year. This Saturday, October 22, 2022 is the one exception to this hard and fast rule. It’s the second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce cordially invites...
4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
