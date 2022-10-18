ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Goddardat Goddard Eisenhower (Game […]
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury heard opening statements Friday in the case of a widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma. Matthew Gee died at age 49 in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless blows to the head he took while playing linebacker for the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning team, according to the wrongful death suit filed by Alana Gee. The jury of eight women and six men listened along with Gee and two of her three children to lengthy opening statements from both sides in Los Angeles Superior Court. At times, Gee and her daughter, Melia, dabbed their eyes with tissue as attorneys recounted the life of her husband and his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Record

Jazz spoil Jamal Murray’s return as Utah knocks off Nuggets in season opener

SALT LAKE CITY — Jamal Murray’s storybook return was undone against the same team where his legend first grew: the Utah Jazz. Playing in his first game since April 12, 2021, when he tore his ACL and underwent a grueling year-and-a-half rehab, Murray had bursts but the Nuggets’ defense was so underwhelming it didn’t matter here Wednesday night. The Jazz upset the Nuggets, 123-102, as Denver opened its season with a resounding dud.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Record

What must happen for Nuggets to realize NBA championship goals in 2022-23?

After 18 months in basketball purgatory, the Nuggets are legitimate NBA title contenders once again. Remember those two weeks of blissful basketball in the wake of the Aaron Gordon trade back in the spring of 2021? We’re headed back to Pleasure Town, folks. And it’s going to be glorious. Eventually.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy