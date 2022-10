The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady lost to a Carolina Panthers team that traded away Christian McCaffrey. Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who played both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. The season has not gotten off to the way many had expected it to go not just for the Buccaneers, but also quarterback Tom Brady. They had the chance of a get-right game, as they took on a Carolina Panthers team in Week 8 that had just traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

