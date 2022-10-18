Does Black Adam have a credits scene? It's a modern superhero movie, so of course it does! Anyone who has been online leading up to the release of the DC anti-hero movie Black Adam knows that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has already all but spoiled the cameo by a certain DC icon, so it may not be a surprise to see you-know-who show up in the mid-credits scene. After you've seen Black Adam, check out our breakdown of what happens in the mid-credits scene and what that cameo means for the future of DCEU.

2 DAYS AGO