Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
Batman Spawn: DC's Jim Lee Reveals Dynamic Cover Art for the Superhero Crossover
The upcoming Batman Spawn #1 is tracking to become the best-selling comic book of 2022 by a wide margin, and it's no secret why. This crossover special not only reunites the two superhero icons for the first time since 1994, it's also a reunion between Spawn's creator, Todd McFarlane, and his former collaborator Greg Capullo. But Capullo isn't the only DC artist tackling the Batman/Spawn pairing this time. DC's Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee is one of several superstar artists providing variant covers for this issue.
The Dark Knight Retires: Gotham Knights and 12 Times Batman Called It Quits
As long as Gotham City is still standing, Batman will always be there keeping the forces of darkness at bay. Or will he? Gotham Knights introduces a version of the DC Universe where Batman has apparently been killed, leaving his former sidekicks to carry on his war on crime. As...
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
Tim Burton suspects his Disney days are behind him: 'I needed to escape'
Director-producer Tim Burton said he is less inclined to work with Disney now that the studio giant has become 'very homogenized, very consolidated.'
One Piece Film: Red - Review
Shonen anime films are often formulaic one-off adventures. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the main cast enters a new location. It’s revealed that the new location is home to a “famous,” extremely powerful character who has never been mentioned before. Shonen protagonist comes into conflict with said character, besting them with a new technique. The main cast leaves the location victorious. Everything ends hunky-dory. Blah. This formula generates snazzy clips but flattens stories into their most broadly appealing form. In short, it’s kind of boring. One Piece Film: Red, on the other hand, shakes things up by combining shonen tropes with musical elements, making for the best One Piece movie of the last decade. Unlike previous entries, Film: Red has holistically captured One Piece’s essence.
How to Play the Batman Arkham Games in Chronological Order
The Batman: Arkham games sit alongside Insomniac's Spider-Man as the best comic book games ever made. With the Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios blended excellent freeflow combat, top-tier voice performances, and an inspired rendition of Gotham City to create an unforgettable collection of action-adventure superhero games. While Gotham Knights isn't part...
What Black Adam's Mid-Credits Scene Cameo Means for the DCEU
Does Black Adam have a credits scene? It's a modern superhero movie, so of course it does! Anyone who has been online leading up to the release of the DC anti-hero movie Black Adam knows that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has already all but spoiled the cameo by a certain DC icon, so it may not be a surprise to see you-know-who show up in the mid-credits scene. After you've seen Black Adam, check out our breakdown of what happens in the mid-credits scene and what that cameo means for the future of DCEU.
Netflix Live-Action Death Note Series Finds A Writer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is taking another stab at a live-action Death Note adaptation, this time making it a Death Note live-action series. Halia Abdel-Meguid will be writing and executive producing for the Duffer brothers’ Upside Down Pictures. Is this what the #Anime needs? Yet another adaptation of the Death Note anime franchise? We have live-action versions of #DeathNote, Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece coming to Netflix. In other entertainment news, the Black Adam producer is mad about the leaks, and IGN Playlist is here!
Where to Watch Every Scream Movie Online in 2022
The Scream movies are some of the most iconic film franchises that perfectly blends dark comedy, horror, and mystery. With the most recent entry arriving in early 2022, Scream 5, the series continues to be an influential force in the world of horror movies. So naturally, streaming all of the Scream movies online has been unnecessarily complicated in the past.
A Shocking House of the Dragon Move Mirrors Game of Thrones' Greatest Sin
The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free premiere review. In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1, Rhaenys finally got her big, dramatic moment, bursting through the bottom of the Dragonpit atop Meleys to deliver a giant middle finger to Team Green and essentially kicking off the Targaryen civil war as she loudly declares her support for Rhaenyra. She may have refrained from burning Alicent and her insufferable son Aegon to a crisp, but her actions will nevertheless have huge consequences for her family, the crown, and for the realm at large.
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
Gotham Knights - 16 Combat Tips and Tricks
The streets of Gotham have always been a dangerous place, and with Batman gone, you and the Gotham Knights need to step up to protect the people of Gotham. Use these 16 Combat Tips for Gotham Knights to keep the streets of Gotham safe. Timestamps - 00:00 - Intro. 00:36...
God of War Ragnarok: The Final Preview
In 2018, Sony Santa Monica Studio created one of the best mixes of combat and storytelling ever made: God of War. God of War Ragnarok has a lot to live up to and so far I’m happy to say that I’m loving the opening moments. I’ve had the opportunity to play through the first 5 or so hours and it has delivered an engaging, emotional story with portions of Kratos violently ripping things in half sprinkled in during the touching opening story beats.
House of the Dragon Season Finale Has Leaked, So Beware of Spoilers
The season finale for House of the Dragon has seemingly leaked online, meaning it won't be long before spoilers begin making their way to social media. As reported by social media users and verified by IGN, early streams of House of the Dragon's season 1 finale have made their way online. While we don't want to share any more details, consider this a warning in case you're hoping to go into Sunday's finale blind.
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
Black Adam Producer Frustrated By the Movie's Big Cameo Leak
Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia isn’t happy that the film’s big cameo leaked. Warning: This story contains spoilers for Black Adam. During an interview with /Film, Garcia explained why it’s so frustrating to see details of Black Adam’s mid-credit scene - which reintroduces Henry Cavill's Superman to the DCEU - plastered all over social media.
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned - Official Release Date Trailer
The Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world’s best hope of being saved lies in the. gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) as he becomes the newest officer. for the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.) enforcing the afterlife’s laws. If the Old West was...
IGN UK Podcast #667: God of War Ragnarok Early Impressions
Ragnarok is coming and Cardy and Dale are here to share some early impressions of the God of War sequel. They're joined by Jesse on a bumper episode as they delve through the many Silent Hill games announced this week, the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Requiem.
The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty - Preview Gallery
Click through for an exclusive look at eight of the paintings reprinted in The Rise of the Dragon, a new hardcover art book exploring the characters and conflicts behind HBO's House of the Dragon. All images reprinted from THE RISE OF THE DRAGON: AN ILLUSTRATED HISTORY OF THE TARGARYEN DYNASTY,...
