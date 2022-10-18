Shonen anime films are often formulaic one-off adventures. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the main cast enters a new location. It’s revealed that the new location is home to a “famous,” extremely powerful character who has never been mentioned before. Shonen protagonist comes into conflict with said character, besting them with a new technique. The main cast leaves the location victorious. Everything ends hunky-dory. Blah. This formula generates snazzy clips but flattens stories into their most broadly appealing form. In short, it’s kind of boring. One Piece Film: Red, on the other hand, shakes things up by combining shonen tropes with musical elements, making for the best One Piece movie of the last decade. Unlike previous entries, Film: Red has holistically captured One Piece’s essence.

