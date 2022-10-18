Read full article on original website
The Good Nurse - Official Trailer
Suspicious that her colleague (Academy Award Winner Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse (Academy Award Winner Jessica Chastain) risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. Directed by Tobias Lindholm.
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Opening Movie Trailer
Check out the thrilling opening movie from The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a peek at the characters, foes, and more. Three different legends are about to unfold. Determine the fates of Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious “C” in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series.
An Amish Sin - Official Trailer
The Amish world has always fascinated outsiders with its insular community and 18th-century lifestyle that shuns the temptations of modernity. But all is not as wholesome as it seems. Inspired by true stories, AmishSin follows Rachel (Dylan Ratzlaff), an Amish teen who refuses to obey her parent’s command that she marry the man who abused her as a child. When she attempts to run away, she is caught and sent to a “rehab” for Amish girls who don’t follow the rules.
One Piece Film: Red - Review
Shonen anime films are often formulaic one-off adventures. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the main cast enters a new location. It’s revealed that the new location is home to a “famous,” extremely powerful character who has never been mentioned before. Shonen protagonist comes into conflict with said character, besting them with a new technique. The main cast leaves the location victorious. Everything ends hunky-dory. Blah. This formula generates snazzy clips but flattens stories into their most broadly appealing form. In short, it’s kind of boring. One Piece Film: Red, on the other hand, shakes things up by combining shonen tropes with musical elements, making for the best One Piece movie of the last decade. Unlike previous entries, Film: Red has holistically captured One Piece’s essence.
Neo: The World Ends With You - Steam Release Trailer
Neo: The World Ends With You is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer to meet the characters, and get ready to explore Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters, as you battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game.”
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
God of War Ragnarok: The Final Preview
In 2018, Sony Santa Monica Studio created one of the best mixes of combat and storytelling ever made: God of War. God of War Ragnarok has a lot to live up to and so far I’m happy to say that I’m loving the opening moments. I’ve had the opportunity to play through the first 5 or so hours and it has delivered an engaging, emotional story with portions of Kratos violently ripping things in half sprinkled in during the touching opening story beats.
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
The Dark Knight Retires: Gotham Knights and 12 Times Batman Called It Quits
As long as Gotham City is still standing, Batman will always be there keeping the forces of darkness at bay. Or will he? Gotham Knights introduces a version of the DC Universe where Batman has apparently been killed, leaving his former sidekicks to carry on his war on crime. As...
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
Batman Spawn: DC's Jim Lee Reveals Dynamic Cover Art for the Superhero Crossover
The upcoming Batman Spawn #1 is tracking to become the best-selling comic book of 2022 by a wide margin, and it's no secret why. This crossover special not only reunites the two superhero icons for the first time since 1994, it's also a reunion between Spawn's creator, Todd McFarlane, and his former collaborator Greg Capullo. But Capullo isn't the only DC artist tackling the Batman/Spawn pairing this time. DC's Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee is one of several superstar artists providing variant covers for this issue.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
The Best Brendan Fraser Movies, Ranked
Best known for his streak of movies in the 90’s and early 2000’s, Brendan Fraser is an indelible staple from that stretch of time and has accrued quite the following. These are Fraser's 10 best movie roles.
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 2
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned - Official Release Date Trailer
The Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world’s best hope of being saved lies in the. gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) as he becomes the newest officer. for the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.) enforcing the afterlife’s laws. If the Old West was...
IGN UK Podcast #667: God of War Ragnarok Early Impressions
Ragnarok is coming and Cardy and Dale are here to share some early impressions of the God of War sequel. They're joined by Jesse on a bumper episode as they delve through the many Silent Hill games announced this week, the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Requiem.
A Shocking House of the Dragon Move Mirrors Game of Thrones' Greatest Sin
The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free premiere review. In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1, Rhaenys finally got her big, dramatic moment, bursting through the bottom of the Dragonpit atop Meleys to deliver a giant middle finger to Team Green and essentially kicking off the Targaryen civil war as she loudly declares her support for Rhaenyra. She may have refrained from burning Alicent and her insufferable son Aegon to a crisp, but her actions will nevertheless have huge consequences for her family, the crown, and for the realm at large.
House of the Dragon Season Finale Has Leaked, So Beware of Spoilers
The season finale for House of the Dragon has seemingly leaked online, meaning it won't be long before spoilers begin making their way to social media. As reported by social media users and verified by IGN, early streams of House of the Dragon's season 1 finale have made their way online. While we don't want to share any more details, consider this a warning in case you're hoping to go into Sunday's finale blind.
New Genshin Impact Anime Trailer Isn't a Tease of Ufotable's Project
HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and others, has released a new animated Genshin Impact trailer called "Scenery and Sentiment: Mondstadt Edition" that showcases Genshin Impact's first region. In it, notable NPCs from Mondstadt are shown briefly throughout, living their lives in and around the windswept town....
