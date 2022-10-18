ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Times is a 'high-risk venture that could go out of business in the next decade' if it doesn't do digital better, paper's former media editor warns - as he reveals it has employed new tier of diversity managers in newsroom

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

The New York Times currently runs like a 'high-risk venture' that could go out of business in the next decade or two, its former media columnist said.

Ben Smith, who worked for the company for two years, warned that NYT's muddled identity and lack of clear plans for the future could be detrimental as its starting to be viewed as a 'tech company.'

But the NYT's publisher AG Sulzberger said that the 'bundle' of additional features the company is providing readers is 'not a shift away from news — it’s a shift back toward the newspaper.'

However, there is now a 'frozen conflict' within the walls of the newsroom, after a cultural 'civil war' among staff and editors broke out during the pandemic.

Smith - who also used to be editor-in-chief at Buzzfeed - broke away from the newspaper earlier this year, and is now spearheading a new media platform called Semafor, which launched on October 18.

Along with Bloomberg Media's former Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith, the platform will be fighting for reader's attention by providing an innovative article format and journalists' analysis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpYo8_0idXgywt00
Ben Smith, who worked for the newspaper for two years, warned that NYT's muddled identity and lack of clear plans for the future could be detrimental as its starting to be viewed as a 'tech company'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giYe0_0idXgywt00
Staff are still trying to create a more progressive workplace following the surge of racial justice activism from the summer of 2020 - but the NYT's management are attempting to make sure that insurgence 'never happens again,' according to Smith

Speaking about his former employer, Smith wrote in one of Semafor's inaugural articles: 'Behind Wall Street’s push toward the bundle is a sense that the Times should be more highly valued.

'It currently trades like a high-risk venture that could go out of business in the next decade or two.

'The people who accumulate its stock are hedge funds, not relatively cautious institutions like Fidelity.'

He added that 'nobody' seems to know where the New York Times is heading, and that there is an 'identity crisis' at the heart of the company.

Staff are still trying to create a more progressive workplace following the surge of racial justice activism from the summer of 2020 - but the NYT's management are attempting to make sure that insurgence 'never happens again,' according to Smith.

As a result, the newspaper has employed a new set of administrative managers who are set on enacting 'radical cultural change...as slowly as possible.'

But people in the new roles, who focus on the newsroom's culture, trust, and strategy 'find their own mandates confusing,' Smith said.

Writers and editors at the NYT, however, have 'given up' on the hopes of enacting radical change at the newspaper, according to former Style Section editor Choire Sicha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZUBb_0idXgywt00
David Bradley (center) is the Chairman of Atlantic Media Company - who have invested in the new news platform Semafor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRvhI_0idXgywt00
The Information Editor-in-Chief Jessica Lessin (pictured) has also put her stakes into Semafor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIIS9_0idXgywt00
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency, is worth an estimated $10.5billion. He is among Semafor's investors 

What is Semafor?

Semafor is a new global news platform, founded by Justin Smith and Ben Smith.

The platform launched on October 28, 2022.

Articles on the site have been described as a 'Semaform' - where the stories are broken up into separate sections that include the news, the reporter's view on the news, and the counter-argument to that view.

Semafor will also feature newsletters from journalists.

The platform said it has so far raised $25 million from investors, which is set to take the company into early 2024.

Smith's expose on the internal wars at the NYT comes amid Semafor's long-awaited launch.

The news platform has so far raised $25 million from investors - which is set to last until early 2024.

Its funders include David Bradley, owner of The Atlantic magazine and Jessica Lessin, founder of technology website Information.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX who is said to be worth $10.5 billion, is also among Semafor's first investors.

The $25million in funding will take Semafor to the end of 2023 and into 2024, according to chief executive officer Justin Smith.

At launch, Semafor said that 75 percent of its revenue will come from advertising and 25 percent from event sponsorships.

Despite currently being a free platform, the company eventually plans to charge for subscriptions.

Semafor is set to address the issue that the public has with trusting the press. By sectioning facts and analysis in their writing, the platform hopes to distinguish hard truths from opinion is a easy-to-read way.

Alongside Smith and Smith, Semafor has hired a slew of top US media editors and reporters - including Reuters' Gina Chua as Executive Editor and Wall Street veteran Liz Hoffman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZMqU_0idXgywt00
Justin Smith, is the former chief executive officer of Bloomberg Media Group

