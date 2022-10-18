Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
S.C. schools receive funding from USDA to combat impacts faced by supply-chain disruptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As schools across the state continue to recover from the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the USDA is stepping up to help combat school meal costs for up to 800,000 students statewide. Tracy Dixon, Richland School District One Director of Nutrition services tells WACH...
WTGS
NYU professor fired for class being 'too hard' writes op-ed, worries for future educators
WASHINGTON (TND) — Prominent organic chemistry professor Maitland Jones shared his thoughts on being fired by New York University earlier this year after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition complaining his teaching style made the class too hard. Jones published an op-ed in the Boston Globe Thursday,...
WTGS
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
Comments / 0