Cristiano Ronaldo's sister turns on Man United boss Erik ten Hag, posting that it's 'too late' for his explanations for substituting his star man in their draw with Newcastle... as he continues to eye up a January move away

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro has hit out at Erik ten Hag for substituting the striker during Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

Ronaldo was handed his second league start under the Dutch manger but lasted just 70 minutes before being hooked off for Marcus Rashford.

Aveiro is furious with the decision and took to social media to say it's 'too late' for Ten Hag to justify his actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdekS_0idXgfQK00
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro hit out at Erik ten Hag for his treatment of her brother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yD0cz_0idXgfQK00
He substituted the striker during Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday

Ten Hag's relationship with Ronaldo has been under a microscope this season. He has left the 37-year-old on the bench more often than not and has made excuses when asked to explain decision-making.

For example, Ten Hag said he left the Portugal international on the bench for United's derby clash with Manchester City 'out of respect for his big career'.

This did not sit well with Ronaldo's sister - who decided to share her opinion on Ten Hag's latest decision involving United forward.

She shared a screenshot of a news story with the following title: 'Erik Ten Hag's justification for substituting Cristiano Ronaldo'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9Axd_0idXgfQK00
Ronaldo was handed his second league start but lasted 70 mins before Rashford came on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyMIF_0idXgfQK00
Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro is furious with the decision and took to social media to say it's 'too late' for Ten Hag to justify his actions (above) 

Aveiro wrote the accompanying caption: 'It's too late' and added three sick face emojis - hinting the Dutch manager had officially burnt all bridges.

This is not the first time one of Ronaldo's sisters has taken to social media to speak about a situation involving her brother.

Katia Aveiro accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances for the national side last month.

Ronaldo endured a difficult night when Portugal played Spain. The 37-year-old some key chances as his side lost 1-0 to miss out on the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Fans hit out at Ronaldo's display on social media, with some questioning whether he is still worthy of having a place in the starting line-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1VDb_0idXgfQK00
Ronaldo appears to be close to his sisters as they regularly post photos together (Ronaldo pictured with his sister Elma Aveiro above) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKUaV_0idXgfQK00
Ten Hag said he left Ronaldo on the bench against City out of respect for his career  

However Aveiro leapt to Ronaldo's defence and insisted the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'.

'He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side, no matter what,' Aveiro wrote about her brother on Instagram.

'But the current times don't surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from], it has always been that way.

'That's why when someone appears from the ashes and changes mentalities, it bothers... With you always, my king. Calm down.

'It is necessary to give a hand to those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and forever ungrateful. This guy who's sitting, he's on his knees... There's no one to give him a hand,' she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Csd5Z_0idXgfQK00
Katia Aveiro previously spoke out publicly, defending her brother's reputation 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1Jo7_0idXgfQK00
The 37-year-old forward struggled during Portugal's defeat against Spain last month 

'It is cruel. And it was already so much, but so much that he gave and gives. The one sitting is called Cristiano Ronaldo and he is just the best player in the world.'

Ronaldo - who recorded his 700th club goal during Manchester United's win at Everton - is still eyeing up a move away from Old Trafford.

Reports are stating his agent Jorge Mendes 'has a clear mandate, which is to find him a club other than his current one in the next transfer window'.

Two of the potential destinations that have been named are Premier League giants Chelsea and his former club Real Madrid.

