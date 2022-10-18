Kyle Rittenhouse starts new YouTube channel about guns

Kyle Rittenhouse has launched a YouTube channel dedicated to guns and the Second Amendment - the right to bear arms.

In 2021, the 19-year-old was acquitted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment after fatally shooting two men and injuring third one during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020, claiming self defence.

In a teaser clip, Mr Rittenhouse says: “Thank you guys for checking out my YouTube channel, I have some great content that I look forward to making for you guys.”

