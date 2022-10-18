Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237. * Timing...From 11AM to 8PM on Sunday * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Eastern Las Animas County, Bent County,Prowers County, and Baca Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Upper Huerfano River Basin and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Wind Warning issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Wet Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Pueblo County below 6300 feet. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Western Kiowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Kiowa County and Eastern Kiowa County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Freeze Watch issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...eastern Fremont County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Wind Warning issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Crowley and Otero Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Pueblo County below 6300 feet. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Crowley and Otero Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph ongoing. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. For the Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in places. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
