Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Pueblo County below 6300 feet. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 51 MINUTES AGO