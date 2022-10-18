Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Here's What Walmart's CTO Thinks About The Future Of Crypto
A lot of disruption is going to start happening in terms of different payment methods and options with cryptocurrencies playing an important role in how customers transact, according to Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer at retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Speaking at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit on Monday,...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
u.today
SHIB Payments Adopted by SAP SE Giant Via BitPay
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
u.today
Bitcoin Just Saw Rare Occurrence on Its Blockchain, Here It Is
ambcrypto.com
NOWPayments launch a disruptive innovation in crypto billing!
One of the leading crypto payment gateways NOWPayments has launched an innovative billing tool that allows businesses to have direct access to their customers’ assets, managing consumption-based crypto payments easier and more efficiently. Now merchants can withdraw and replenish users’ deposits in their personal accounts, created on the merchant’s...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
protocol.com
Crypto wallets wrestle with a central question
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Plaid’s central(izing) question, JPMorgan shows startups love, and Green Dot changes out CEOs. Maybe the fact that Aptos Labs was staffed by Meta alumni wasn’t such a good sign after all? The debut of the aptos token was decidedly rocky, with the price of APT dropping by more than a third after an airdrop to early community members as well as moderators muting its Discord channel when it was swamped with scammers and unhappy token holders. But the worst sign was on Aptos Labs’ own blockchain explorer, which shows it barely handling 27 transactions per second — orders of magnitude below the 160,000 transactions per second it promised. Aptos Labs CEO Mo Shaikh waved off these concerns. He might want to rethink that approach. The crypto world is arguing over whether tokens are securities, but a token debut is just like an IPO in one key aspect: It’s the first time much of the world starts paying attention to you, and a messy beginning doesn’t bode well for the future.
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto is no longer so decentralized, research report says
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Morgan Stanley stated in a study document this Wednesday that the virtual currency environment is less distributed. Although the underpinning cryptographic protocols are distributed, as virtual currency regulation evolves, the requirement to operate a significant portion of...
thecoinrise.com
Walmart aims to enable customers to ‘derive value’ from cryptocurrencies
The cryptocurrency market, in particular how consumers conduct transactions, will have a major impact on the future of finance, according to Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer of retail giant Walmart. He reaffirmed the company’s support for the industry, saying that customers should be able to buy products and “derive value” from digital assets.
Walmart Considers Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments
Walmart stepped into the metaverse. Now, reports claim the company is eyeing further retail innovation. Is Walmart reaching you? The brand is making changes to gain more customers. (source)
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
bctd.news
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto is ‘important’ to how customers transact
Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar expects “a lot of the disruption” around crypto “in terms of different payment methods, and different payment options.”. Crypto adoption across the payments industry continues to gather speed, with major financial institutions adding various cryptocurrencies to payment methods for merchants and other online platforms.
bctd.news
Fintech Company Plaid Announced Its First Crypto-Native Product
Leading financial services company Plaid revealed the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Founded in 2013, the company partners with banks and payment services to make it easy for people to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they use. Plaid released a blog post that...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
