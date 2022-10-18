East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store

Read full article on original website
‘Significant accident’ closes I-40 East near Strawberry Plains
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM is closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said. Life Star is en route to the scene of the crash to help. KFD officials urged people to avoid the area. Knoxville Police Department is investigating.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Issues a Silver Alert for a Missing 95 Year-Old Loudon County Man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues a Silver Alert for a missing 95 year-old Loudon County man. Robert Spall has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He is 5’8” and weighs 140 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He...
Brush fire causes delays in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
A black bear is hit and killed by a car in Great Smokey Mountains National Park.
A black bear is hit and killed by a car in Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Officials said the female bear weighed 220 pounds and was hit on the Gatlinburg bypass, a 3.6 mile long bypass located in Sevier County. Officials said the bear did not have any ear tags,...
Owners find three cows shot, killed in North Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men from North Knox County found three of their cows shot and killed in an overgrown field Wednesday after they had gotten loose, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Deputies responded to a home on Brock Road on...
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
KFD: No injuries reported after crews put out fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call about a fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue at around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday. They said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived at the building and they quickly started trying to...
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a Morristown police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
Middlesboro Man Arrested Following Chase With Deputies
A man out of Middlesboro was arrested on Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and attempted to crash into one of their cruisers. Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins, of Middlesboro, traveling along US-25 East. Deputies recognized Bullins as having outstanding warrants and...
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
Couple suing McMinn County School district, bus driver for bus crash that injured them
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is suing the McMinn County School district--including a bus driver, the board of education, and the director of schools--for a bus crash they say seriously injured them. The plaintiffs, Jeffery Lee Shavers and his wife Vicki, say in the lawsuit that on March...
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.
