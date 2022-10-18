East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO