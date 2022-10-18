ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Suspected in Shoplifting from a West Knoxville Retail Store

 5 days ago
wvlt.tv

‘Significant accident’ closes I-40 East near Strawberry Plains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM is closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said. Life Star is en route to the scene of the crash to help. KFD officials urged people to avoid the area. Knoxville Police Department is investigating.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
wvlt.tv

Owners find three cows shot, killed in North Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men from North Knox County found three of their cows shot and killed in an overgrown field Wednesday after they had gotten loose, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Deputies responded to a home on Brock Road on...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD: No injuries reported after crews put out fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call about a fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue at around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday. They said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived at the building and they quickly started trying to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown woman shot in face, police say

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a Morristown police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
MORRISTOWN, TN
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department. Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to MPD.
MORRISTOWN, TN
q95fm.net

Middlesboro Man Arrested Following Chase With Deputies

A man out of Middlesboro was arrested on Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and attempted to crash into one of their cruisers. Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins, of Middlesboro, traveling along US-25 East. Deputies recognized Bullins as having outstanding warrants and...
MIDDLESBORO, KY

