KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
KELOLAND TV
How are electric vehicle fires put out?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that manufactures fire engines in Lyons, South Dakota, also produces a device which it bills as the key to extinguishing electric vehicle (EV) fires. When an EV recently caught fire near Vermillion, S.D., local firefighters did the only thing they could. They...
hubcityradio.com
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address the grocery tax during his campaign stop in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Mitchell’s Corn Palace on Monday hosted South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, who spoke about a number of issues including education, abortion, and prisons. Another issue he talked about was the recent proposal by Governor Kristi Noem to repeal the sales tax on food. Smith was one...
KELOLAND TV
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
KELOLAND TV
Huron yard features nearly 140 Halloween inflatables
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in a Huron yard on the south side of town. From clowns to critters Dustin and Sabrina Banghart’s lawn is crawling with Halloween decorations. A more modest display first popped up in the couple’s yard four or...
KELOLAND TV
16-year-old driver killed in Davison County crash
ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a correction from the DPS. The driver of the semi is 73, not 36 as initially reported. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead north of Ethan on Wednesday. The Department...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan
ETHAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported another fatal collision with a semi-truck in the region, the second this week. This time it was a 16-year-old who died. A preliminary report shows crash a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was in the wrong lane driving southbound on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested in Minnehaha County
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender who was wanted for indecent exposure is back behind bars. The Sheriff’s office posted a wanted poster for 50-year-old Steven Lerew on social media Friday. Just hours later, he was booked into jail. Lerew is on the sex offender...
