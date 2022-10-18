ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisfield, MD

WBOC

Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Salisbury Man

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- A man was found dead outside his home Saturday morning in Worcester County. Maryland State Police say deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a neighbor about cardiac arrest in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. Deputies found David Pfeffer, 57, lying unresponsive on the ground outside of his home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury University's Fraud Program Receives $2.6 Million Federal Grant

SALISBURY, M.d. - Salisbury University’s fraud and forensic accounting certificate program has received a $2.6 million federal grant to expand their partnership with the state’s attorneys office for Worcester County in the fight against elder financial and high-tech fraud. “To our knowledge, this is the only fraud experiential...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Constructive Conversation at Mayors of Delmarva Meeting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seven mayors from Delmarva met Thursday in Ocean City to discuss challenges and opportunities for their respective communities. They spoke on such issues as crime, COVID-19, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Sunfest Canceled Sunday Ahead of Unsafe Weather

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions. Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Delmarva Reacts to Bidens Loan Forgiveness Plan

DELMAR, De. -- Not everyone is on board with President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness. People who are opposed say it's just unfair, especially for those who already paid for college or chose not to go. One person who is opposed to President Biden's plan is Diana Mecgettigan, owner...
DELMAR, DE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE

