Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Salisbury Man
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- A man was found dead outside his home Saturday morning in Worcester County. Maryland State Police say deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a neighbor about cardiac arrest in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. Deputies found David Pfeffer, 57, lying unresponsive on the ground outside of his home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Salisbury University's Fraud Program Receives $2.6 Million Federal Grant
SALISBURY, M.d. - Salisbury University’s fraud and forensic accounting certificate program has received a $2.6 million federal grant to expand their partnership with the state’s attorneys office for Worcester County in the fight against elder financial and high-tech fraud. “To our knowledge, this is the only fraud experiential...
Sussex County Land Trust to unveil Hopkins Preserve masterplan Oct. 22
EASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The Sussex County Land Trust is partnering with the Sussex County Council to host an event highlighting the 51-acre Hopkins Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place from 4 -8 p.m. at the Hopkins Preserve site on Sweetbriar Rd., just north of...
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
Constructive Conversation at Mayors of Delmarva Meeting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seven mayors from Delmarva met Thursday in Ocean City to discuss challenges and opportunities for their respective communities. They spoke on such issues as crime, COVID-19, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared.
Indian River School District Board President Layfield Faces No Discipline
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Indian River School District Board of Education President Rodney Layfield will not face discipline from the school board after a "no confidence" vote against Layfield failed in a special meeting on Wednesday night. The board meeting and vote was a result of the criticism Layfield has...
Sunfest Canceled Sunday Ahead of Unsafe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions. Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are...
Delmarva Reacts to Bidens Loan Forgiveness Plan
DELMAR, De. -- Not everyone is on board with President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness. People who are opposed say it's just unfair, especially for those who already paid for college or chose not to go. One person who is opposed to President Biden's plan is Diana Mecgettigan, owner...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
