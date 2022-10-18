Read full article on original website
Related
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
One of Capital Region’s Best Foodie Cities Is Getting A New Microbrewery
A Capital Region city that is known for its charm and great food is adding a new spot for brews. When it comes to great spots to grab a meal or a beer, several Capital Region cities are top flight destinations. Saratoga Springs is one of those destinations that comes...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
Changes to Lake George Ice Castles! See What’s New in Year Two!
The popular Lake George Ice Castles will be back for the upcoming Winter season with some changes - Find out what's new in year number two for this wildly popular attraction!. The Lake George Ice Castles burst onto the scene last winter here in Upstate NY, and they're primed for even more success in year number two.
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Holiday Train Stopping in 3 Cap Region Cities to Help Local Families
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?
We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
Albany Psychic Shares Ghostly Stories In A Cemetery! Will You Attend?
If you are looking for something especially spooky to do in New York this Halloween season have I got a suggestion for you! This event will include dead bodies, Albany, after hours access to a cemetery, a psychic-medium and a ghost rescuer. It doesn't get much more Halloween than that.
Popular Saratoga Cafe Expanding Finally Opening 2nd Albany Location
There is a popular cafe in Saratoga that opened thirty years ago and is adding a fourth location. It will be the second one in Albany. This location has been in the works for quite some time and we finally have an opening date. Uncommon Grounds Finally Opening in Albany...
Police Want Help Finding a Missing Teen from Saratoga Springs
Some good news here: It's being reported by members of Summer's family that she has been found and has returned home safely to her family!. Teen Girl Goes Missing in Saratoga Springs! Police Want Help!. Police in Saratoga Springs sent messages last evening as the search began for a high...
Albany County Stewart’s Boasts Latest Grand Prize Take 5 Winner!
We all do the same thing when we pull into Stewart's shop. Gas...check. Snacks....check. Take 5 from the NY Lottery...check!. The winning numbers for Saturday evening's Take 5 drawing were 13,17,20, 31, and 33, and a grand prize winner cashed in on some serious money from a Take 5 ticket sold in Albany County!
Here’s The Scoop On The Capital Region’s Newest Stewart’s
One of the best things about the Capital Region is that you’re never far from a Stewart’s Shops. Forgot to get milk from the grocery store? They’ve got you. Want the literal best peanut butter ice cream on planet Earth? Get it by the half-gallon. Need a great cup of coffee with a ludicrous flavor? You’re probably less than a mile away.
It’s All Gravy! Eat the Best Poutine in the Capital Region at These 13 Spots
Put fries, gravy and cheese together in a bowl. That's a dish that I could eat every day for the rest of my life if I could, and it's called poutine. Though the term poutine was popularized in Canada, the concept of "put everything on top of a bed of fries" is popular everywhere, including the Capital Region. A number of restaurants in Upstate New York have adopted the Canadian cuisine and added it to their menu, leaving hungry locals with no shortage of options for great poutine.
Capital Region HS Students Stage Walk-Out to Fight Racism at Football Game
Students executed a walk-out from a Capital Region high school on Tuesday, in response to an extremely troubling event that took place at the school at the end of last week. They saw something, and they did something, and now, the region is reacting to all of it. Students Walk-Out...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0