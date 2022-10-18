ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Taylor Garbage Building in Owego Damaged by Fire

No serious injuries are reported after fire damaged a steel building full of trash at the Taylor Garbage facility in Owego early Sunday, October 16. According to an account on the Owego Fire Department Facebook page, crews were called out to a possible fire at Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive at around 5:50 Sunday morning and found the blaze well established in the building containing around 25 tons of loose garbage.
OWEGO, NY
