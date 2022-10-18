Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
Wbaltv.com
2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash
PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WTOP
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting
D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
Two teenagers killed in two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash in Pasadena that left two people dead.
WTOP
Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery
Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
WTOP
Metro says bus driver ‘did not follow proper procedures’ when woman was attacked
Metro has determined that one of its bus drivers failed to respond correctly when a woman was attacked on a D.C. bus. The transit agency has been reviewing the bus driver’s actions since video surfaced of the attack, and the victim said the bus driver did not respond to calls for the bus to be stopped.
WTOP
Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
WTOP
Suspect in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base
The FBI says the ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base in Virginia has been resolved and that a subject has been taken into custody. Beginning around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, local law enforcement, military police and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad were responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.
wfmd.com
Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured
That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
WTOP
Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian. They found a...
WJLA
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash in Prince George's County over the weekend, according to police. The incident happened Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road around 8:10 p.m., police said. The pedestrian was found...
WTOP
Man dies after shooting near Nationals Park
A man has died from gunshot wounds after a shooting near Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon. Police believe it was a targeted attack. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. On scene, officers located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, Cmdr. Tasha Bryant of the Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore
Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore. Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
WTOP
Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg
A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
WTOP
Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary
A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
