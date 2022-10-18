Read full article on original website
Whale, whale, whale! Incredible video shows humpback whale pull off nifty move to free itself from the ropes of a buoy in Canada after being stuck for two days
A humpback whale seen off the Pacific coast of Canada has pulled off a stunning move during a rescue mission after it put itself in danger by getting caught into fish nets for two-days-long. The whale was trying to shake off the ropes of a floating device in the Strait...
Phys.org
An entirely new illicit drug has been discovered by Australian chemists. Here's how they did it
Imagine, if you will, a small plastic baggy containing a mixture of crystals and powder. The person presenting it thinks "it might be ketamine?", but admits the subjective effects are different to what they're used to. How do we find out if it's what they think it is? And what are the consequences if it isn't?
Phys.org
How the pandemic affected migrant workers in India
Research in the International Journal of Services, Economics and Management has looked at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of migrant workers in the Jalpaiguri region of India at the foothills of the Himalaya Mountains. The study by Nirmal Chandra Roy of the Department of Business Administration (Human Resource) at The University of Burdwan in West Bengal, India, used a structured questionnaire to collect data and the analysis reveals that local migrant workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic were the worst hit by the nationwide lockdown.
Phys.org
Vietnam's 'wave of repression' threatens climate goals: rights groups
A "new wave of repression" in Vietnam is jeopardising progress in tackling climate change, human rights groups told UN chief Antonio Guterres Friday as he began a visit to Hanoi. Vietnam, which has an economy heavily reliant on coal, has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. But its...
Phys.org
AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Phys.org
Women in high-status positions not trusted by colleagues
Women in high-status, senior positions aren't trusted by the people they work with, according to a new study from The Australian National University (ANU). Lead author Dr. Eun Young Song said this can have a damaging impact on both individuals and organizations. "It's great to help women move up the...
Phys.org
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation
Would you think it weird if I refused to travel on Sundays that fall on the 22nd day of the month?. How about if I lobbied the homeowner association in my high-rise condo to skip the 22nd floor, jumping from the 21st to 23rd?. It's highly unusual to fear 22—so,...
Phys.org
Just Stop Oil: do radical protests turn the public away from a cause? Here's the evidence
Members of the protest group Just Stop Oil recently threw soup at Van Gogh's Sunflowers in the National Gallery in London. The action once again triggered debate about what kinds of protest are most effective. After a quick clean of the glass, the painting was back on display. But critics...
Phys.org
Eels are some of nature's weirdest creatures—5 reasons why they're such cool little freaks
It's the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years—where on Earth do eels come from?. Aristotle's best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea—right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby.
Phys.org
Social media damages appearance satisfaction
New research has discovered that social media engagement is associated with lower appearance satisfaction, and engaging with posts by friends and family is more damaging than engaging with content posted by celebrities. Published in the journal Body Image, the study is the first to use an experience sampling method (ESM)...
Phys.org
Derbyshire fossil study reveals insights into Peak District's 12 million year-old climatic past
A decade-long study into unique rocks near a Derbyshire village has been uncovering the secrets of what the county and the Peak District might have looked like under a much warmer and wetter past. Although first studied over 10 years ago, the most recent investigation into geological deposits near Brassington...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
Phys.org
Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Tuesday
A partial solar eclipse will be visible across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday, with amateur astronomers warned to take care watching the rare phenomenon. The eclipse will start at 0858 GMT in Iceland and end off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory.
Phys.org
Reducing noise pollution with acoustic walls and rubberised roads
Sound-diffracting walls and rubberised asphalt ingredients tackle the major environmental concern of noise pollution from traffic. In cities across the European Union, noise is a significant health hazard along with air pollution. Efforts are under way to reduce a major source of both: traffic. Noise is the number-two environmental source...
Phys.org
Food aid staving off famine in Somalia: UN
The United Nations said Friday that international food assistance to Somalia was the only reason why famine was being kept at bay in the troubled country. The UN's World Food Programme said the situation was dire and the nation was now in a desperate race against time to avert famine, having suffered four consecutive failed rainy seasons since the end of 2020 and with a fifth now happening.
Phys.org
Despite the myth, deer are not an ecological substitute for moa and should be part of NZ's predator-free plan
The impact of deer on Aotearoa New Zealand's natural environment is never far from the headlines. Most recently, the Southland Conservation Board highlighted the damage the introduced species was doing to native forest on Rakiura Stewart Island. And despite the government including NZ$30 million for deer and goat control in...
Phys.org
France concerned by US climate bill but doesn't want 'war'
France's foreign minister voiced alarm Friday over a massive US climate spending package, saying it risked unfair competition, but said Europe did not want a green trade war. Parts of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which will pump $370 billion into green energy, "from our point of view impact the level playing field between the US and European actors," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Phys.org
Breakthrough in protecting bananas from Panama disease
Exeter scientists have provided hope in the fight to control Panama disease in bananas. Bananas are amongst the most popular fruits eaten world-wide. They are grown and eaten locally, providing food for almost half a billion people, and banana exports generate precious income. In the 1950s, Panama disease, caused by...
Phys.org
Large numbers of European chimpanzees suffer from lack of vitamin D, says new study
A new study has found that a large number of chimpanzees living in Europe suffer from inadequate vitamin D levels, and the widespread problem could have a major impact on their health. The study, which is the largest of its kind, is published in the journal Scientific Reports. The authors...
Phys.org
Disadvantaged children missing out on meals in childcare
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
